Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Gizmodo
Jeff Bezos Is Sending His Girlfriend to Space as Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, according to a report from the New York Times which cites multiple unnamed sources and follows days of speculation about coming cuts. The lay offs will reportedly target the company’s device sector, responsible for voice-assistant Alexa, plus the retail division and human resources, according to NYT.
Bezos faces backlash for telling Americans not to spend on ‘big-ticket items’ as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months. During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash...
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock
The company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
Engadget
Amazon’s hardware chief confirms layoffs have started
The head of Amazon’s hardware division has confirmed that the tech giant is cutting jobs. Dave Limp, who leads the company’s Devices & Services organization, told his team that Amazon would “consolidate some teams and programs” and that “some roles will no longer be required.”
Vox
Silence from the top: 48 hours of chaos inside Amazon’s massive layoffs
The largest layoffs in Amazon’s history began on Tuesday, with job cuts in the company’s money-burning Alexa voice assistant division and voluntary buyout offers sent to many human resources employees. But the lack of communication from top Amazon leaders for two full days following the first news report of impending layoffs incited chaos and anger among rank-and-file employees searching for answers amid a rare retrenchment in the tech giant’s 27-year history.
Bezos urges Americans to hold off on making big-ticket purchases ahead of holidays
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession.
The Verge
Amazon mass layoffs will reportedly ax 10,000 people this week
Amazon could lay off as many as 10,000 employees this week, according to a new report from The New York Times. The move would follow wide-reaching firings at Twitter and Meta; last week, the latter announced it would lay off 11,000 employees. Amazon’s cuts are likely to focus on the...
Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the...
msn.com
Amazon Devices Chief Says Layoffs Have Begun: ‘It Pains Me’
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees who learned Tuesday that they were being fired from the devices team will receive severance packages if they can’t find other roles inside the company. Most Read from Bloomberg. It was the e-commerce giant’s first acknowledgment of a headcount cull that’s expected to be...
ETOnline.com
Amazon Devices are up to 70% off Right Now Ahead of Black Friday 2022—Shop The Sale
Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sale event to offer members major deals on devices for their early holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Black Friday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
Tech layoffs aren’t ‘going to get better quickly,’ analysts say
There have been about 118,000 tech layoffs this year, according to several industry sources, including thousands of dismissals within the Puget Sound region. Stephen Courson left a promising career at Salesforce to create financial content. He told The New York Times, “this isn’t going to get better quickly.”
Experts offer tips on how to stretch your budget this holiday season amid ‘staggering’ inflation
If you noticed stores kicked into holiday gear earlier than ever, back in late September this year, give yourself credit for noticing a historic trend, guided by economic trends. Stores started Christmas and holiday promotions and displays after they became bloated with inventory — while staggering inflation was dragging us...
MyNorthwest
