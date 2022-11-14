ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
FOX 28 Spokane

Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat

SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
