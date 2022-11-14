Read full article on original website
Related
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump from seeking public office because he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Cheney signals Jan. 6 panel won't allow Trump to testify live: 'He's not going to turn this into a circus'
The House Jan. 6 committee won't consider allowing former President Donald Trump to testify live on television to comply with its subpoena, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday. Trump has not publicly indicated how he would respond to the subpoena for his testimony and documents, issued by the committee Friday....
U.S. Capitol police chief: attack on Pelosi's husband bolsters case for more security
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband highlights the need for more money to protect lawmakers in a bitterly divided political climate, the head of the Capitol Police said on Tuesday.
Oath Keepers founder says it was ‘stupid’ for members to enter U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on Monday said it was “stupid” for members of his far-right militia group to enter the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, distancing himself from the actions of his supporters on that day and denying that he had a plan to disrupt certification of the 2020 election.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
‘Y’all are f--king us up’: Capitol Police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi's office
Harry Dunn took the stand in court to recount his faceoff with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the siege on Congress.
Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group told jurors Wednesday that it was a “really stupid” decision, saying she got swept up in what seemed to be a “very American moment.”
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Sen. Tom Cotton: ‘Family was really the only consideration’ in his decision not to run for president in 2024
Sen. Tom Cotton tells Fox News Digital that “family was really the only consideration” in his decision not to seek the presidency in the upcoming 2024 White House race.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez declared winner in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
The Associated Press has called the House race in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District for Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Perez currently leads Republican Joe Kent 50.8% to 49.2%, a margin of 4,621 votes, with 70% of votes counted. The victory for Perez is a Democrat pickup of a seat that...
Texas veteran who entered Senate chamber in military gear on January 6 found guilty
CNN — A Texas man who served in the US Air Force was convicted on Wednesday of six charges in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, when prosecutors say he entered the Senate chamber dressed in military gear. A federal judge in Washington, DC, found Larry Brock,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat
SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
Wyden re-election bid aided by national GOP ignoring opponent
Republican opponent is a perennial candidate who defended the Jan. 6 riot and has raised little money. In an election year that threatens hurricane-force change on every level of Oregon politics, Ron Wyden is in the calm eye of the storm. The governor's office, open congressional seats and legislative majorities...
Alex Padilla made history with his U.S. Senate win. What it means for Latinos
The election of Alex Padilla, the first Latino elected to the Senate from California, marks a landmark achievement and a shift in the state's power center.
Murray beats Smiley in Washington’s U.S. Senate race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Incumbent Patty Murray (D) has beaten Tiffany Smiley (R) in the race for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. Currently, Murray has 57% of votes, and Smiley has 43%. This will be Murray’s sixth term in office. Smiley conceded to Murray Wednesday night. ABC...
In new book, Pence blames Trump’s ‘reckless words’ for Capitol riot
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words,...
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and…
