Florida State

NASA set for Artemis 1 launch after checking mega moon rocket for hurricane damage

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to launch early Wednesday.

NASA plans to launch the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft from Florida’s Space Coast at 1:04 a.m.

Engineers resolved questions about some hurricane-damaged insulation.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed flight test around the moon.

It’s a crucial step before astronauts can return to the lunar surface, and eventually set foot on Mars.

The launch of the new rocket has been delayed several times due to technical issues.

If the rocket goes up, Channel 9 will have live coverage Wednesday.

flkeysnews.com

A cold front is heading to Florida. How chilly and rainy will the weekend get?

Enjoy some comfy, seasonal weather for a few days — something to be thankful for, a week ahead of Thanksgiving. Then bring out the comforters. A cold front is on the way that, on Friday morning, will bring temperatures down to the mid- to low 50s around interior South Florida, Lake Okeechobee and Tampa Bay and Bradenton areas, said meteorologist George Rizzuto of the National Weather Service in Miami. Miami’s coastal areas will be a little warmer, he said, with the mid- to upper 60s.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved four plans submitted by power companies allowing roughly $22 billion for efforts to “harden” the state power grid over the next 10 years. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on just how much Florida power bills will go up. Those billions will be paid solely by […]
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Cold front headed to Tampa Bay area this week!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know all too well in Florida that the temperature may not always line up with how cool the calendar says it should be, especially in November!. While most of the country is already dealing with frigid winter air, temperatures in the Tampa Bay region have mostly been running near or slightly above normal for this time of year.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front comes through Wednesday around lunchtime, and may result in a few showers, with 30% of our viewing area seeing a chance for precipitation. BEACHES: The beaches again feature a mix of sun...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

