NASA set for Artemis 1 launch after checking mega moon rocket for hurricane damage

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to launch early Wednesday.

NASA plans to launch the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft from Florida’s Space Coast at 1:04 a.m.

Engineers resolved questions about some hurricane-damaged insulation.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed flight test around the moon.

It’s a crucial step before astronauts can return to the lunar surface, and eventually set foot on Mars.

The launch of the new rocket has been delayed several times due to technical issues.

If the rocket goes up, Channel 9 will have live coverage Wednesday.

