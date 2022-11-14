The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...

5 DAYS AGO