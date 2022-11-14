ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Key News Network

2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire

Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Fierce winds blast through Southern California

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo. 
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment, Overturns Alongside 60 Freeway

A sedan plunged down an embankment and overturned alongside the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Wednesday, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. on the westbound freeway at Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the white Scion went...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

High winds overturn three big rigs in Inland Empire

At least three big rigs were overturned in the Inland Empire area when high winds swept through Southern California, causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday in some areas. In Rancho Cucamonga, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road. The California Highway Patrol shut down Day Creek Road underneath the tipped-over big rig. There was also an overturned big rig on the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23

Riverside County reopened several hiking areas on Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat.   Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. "I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside The post 7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23 appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com

Parolee Charged in Wild Chase From Fullerton To Whittier

A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged Wednesday with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County, stealing a van and work truck along the way before he was subdued at a Whittier gas station. Fullerton police attempted to...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home

Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Unincorporated County Area

An unoccupied single-wide mobile home fire was contained Sunday. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday near Koepfer Road in the unincorporated county area, south of Gavilan Hills, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze at 4:47 p.m. and no injuries were...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside

A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula

A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley

Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

