2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
22 LACo Sheriff Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on Training Run
Nearly two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a training run were injured Wednesday, five critically, when the group was struck by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in the South Whittier area, just blocks from the training academy. The motorist, described...
Fierce winds blast through Southern California
Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.
Suspicious Package at Shopping Center Prompts Store Evacuations
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspicious package at a shopping center in the city of La Puente prompted a call to authorities and stores to close late Monday evening, Nov. 14. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911...
Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment, Overturns Alongside 60 Freeway
A sedan plunged down an embankment and overturned alongside the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Wednesday, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. on the westbound freeway at Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the white Scion went...
High winds overturn three big rigs in Inland Empire
At least three big rigs were overturned in the Inland Empire area when high winds swept through Southern California, causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday in some areas. In Rancho Cucamonga, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road. The California Highway Patrol shut down Day Creek Road underneath the tipped-over big rig. There was also an overturned big rig on the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
Nearly two dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV. The motorist was taken into custody by authorities near...
7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23
Riverside County reopened several hiking areas on Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. "I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside The post 7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23 appeared first on KESQ.
Parolee Charged in Wild Chase From Fullerton To Whittier
A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged Wednesday with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County, stealing a van and work truck along the way before he was subdued at a Whittier gas station. Fullerton police attempted to...
Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California
Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home
Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Unincorporated County Area
An unoccupied single-wide mobile home fire was contained Sunday. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday near Koepfer Road in the unincorporated county area, south of Gavilan Hills, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze at 4:47 p.m. and no injuries were...
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
State and local health officials have issued health advisories as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses increase this winter. Higher levels of RSV cases have been reported this fall, though this virus is a common infection among children. RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild,...
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
