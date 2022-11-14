ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Officers find body of man inside vacant home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested For Alleged Attack on Wheelchair Bound Woman

(Ingleside, IL) A man is facing several charges after an incident in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in their weekly arrest report, announced that Christian Yarbrough was taken into custody on November 9th. Officials say two days earlier, the 26-year-old had a heated argument with a 49-year-old woman inside their shared residence, and that it had turned physical. The victim, who requires a wheelchair, was hospitalized for a bone fracture and numerous lacerations that required stitches and staples. Yarbrough now faces one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and three counts of aggravated battery. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for December 7th.
INGLESIDE, IL
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police officer shoots man, woman's body found

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot a 31-year-old man inside a home. Police say they responded to a welfare check near North Avenue and Booth Street. According to police, the man allowed the officer inside the home. That's when the 24-year-old officer noticed a body inside the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood

A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting

A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Luke Dorsey pleads guilty; shot 2 women in February 2020

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of shooting two women in a home near 21st and Wright in February 2020 pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The accused is Luke Dorsey – and he pleaded guilty to the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of stabbing woman

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody, accused of stabbing a woman Saturday night. Police said the man stabbed the 30-year-old woman about 10:45 p.m. Saturday near 38th and Lloyd streets. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. She is in critical condition, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI

