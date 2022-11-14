ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Kalamazoo Santa Is All of Us This Morning

We all knew the first big snowstorm of the season was headed our way, and at first on Thursday the 17th it seemed like it wasn't gonna be as bad as they were predicting. However, by 8 p.m. Thursday night it was clear the snow was gonna be piling up, so I did what any logical person who has to drive into work at 3:45 a.m. would do and that's go outside and brush my whole car off like it would make a difference.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends

The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
MICHIGAN STATE
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan

If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
MICHIGAN STATE
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo

People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three

The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
MICHIGAN STATE
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo

As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
No Surprise – Study Says Michigan is the State With the Worst Potholes

Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one in our state, Michigan has been ranked as the state with the worst potholes. Duh. A few years ago, Gretchen Whitmer built her gubernatorial campaign on the promise that she would 'Fix the damn roads.' Of course, that notion appealed to a lot of people in our state but turned out to be a monumental task that hasn't exactly come to fruition.
MICHIGAN STATE
