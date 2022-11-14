Read full article on original website
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
The Kalamazoo Santa Is All of Us This Morning
We all knew the first big snowstorm of the season was headed our way, and at first on Thursday the 17th it seemed like it wasn't gonna be as bad as they were predicting. However, by 8 p.m. Thursday night it was clear the snow was gonna be piling up, so I did what any logical person who has to drive into work at 3:45 a.m. would do and that's go outside and brush my whole car off like it would make a difference.
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends
The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan
If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo
People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
Kalamazoo Area ‘Fit Mom Friend’ Gains Over 5 Mil. Likes on Tiktok
I cannot believe this local has gone under our radar for so long. It's Tiktok Tuesday! This week, we're highlighting a local mom who focuses on comedy, podcasting, and fitness for new moms. Desb___, as she's known on Tiktok, currently has nearly 325k followers and over 5 million likes. That's...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Eliza, in Kalamazoo, is 4 Months Old & Needs a New, Safe Home
This week, for Dog Days, we met a gorgeous kitten named Eliza. Eliza, who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, was surrendered by her owner because there were too many cats in the home. With that being said, she's a little shy around people because she hasn't experienced...
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
Light Up Kalamazoo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo
There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo
As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
No Surprise – Study Says Michigan is the State With the Worst Potholes
Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one in our state, Michigan has been ranked as the state with the worst potholes. Duh. A few years ago, Gretchen Whitmer built her gubernatorial campaign on the promise that she would 'Fix the damn roads.' Of course, that notion appealed to a lot of people in our state but turned out to be a monumental task that hasn't exactly come to fruition.
Otsego Ski Resort Installing New High Speed Ski Lift Ahead of Opening Day
As our license plates proclaim, Michigan truly is a water winter wonderland! According to Pure Michigan, there are over 40 ski resorts in operation right here in the Great Lakes State. Whether you prefer to ski or snowboard, now that that white fluffy stuff is falling from the sky here...
