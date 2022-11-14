ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
SALISBURY, NC
abc45.com

Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
HIGH POINT, NC
qcnews.com

2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

CHARLOTTE, NC
wutv29.com

Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY

A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC

