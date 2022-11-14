Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
abc45.com
Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in south Charlotte. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. Surveillance video shows the man enter the...
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
WBTV
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
WXII 12
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
NC man sentenced for role in large-scale meth distribution network
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.
qcnews.com
2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
WBTV
17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Suspects plead guilty to armed robbery on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men pled guilty after robbing a Greensboro business in December 2020, according to Middle District of NC Attorney Sandra J, Hairston. 26-year-old Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek and 21-year-old Amir Joseph Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges. Cheek took a guilty plea on...
WBTV
‘Turn yourself in:’ U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a Conover murder in May. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She was found dead in her home on May 5.
WBTV
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Police asking for help identifying North Carolina ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
wutv29.com
Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY
A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
