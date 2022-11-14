Read full article on original website
Related
Scottsbluff man killed in accident at Gering sugar factory
GERING, Neb.-Authorities said a Scottsbluff man has died after an accident at a Gering sugar factory. The accident happened last Tuesday at Western Sugar, 2205 10th St. Authorities said Dylon Charvat, 30, was pinned between a semi and a loading dock as the semi backed up to the dock. Authorities...
Chadron police 'Turkeys for Tickets' begins this week
The Chadron Police Department is beginning their Turkeys for Tickets program again this year for 2022. This program allows the police officers to opt to issue a turkey to a motorist instead of a ticket for minor traffic violations. The program focuses on traffic safety, but also provides an officer with a different option of enforcement and the motorist with something that may help them out during the holiday season. The turkey can be used by the recipient or the turkey can be paid forward by the motorist to the next traffic stop by the officer.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Vehicle Fire breaks out at Walmart parking lot
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - At approximately 9:30pm emergency personnel respond to a vehicle fire in the Walmart parking lot in Scottsbluff. It is unknown how the fire started; no structure damage occurred to any surrounding buildings.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 3 - Nov. 9
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
rwhs.org
Regional West Welcomes One Physician and Two Providers to its Family of Clinics
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West recently welcomed one physician and two providers to its medical staff. Wendy Reeves, MD, FACOG, is a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Providing women with a lifetime of complete care since 1980, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women's health.
🎥 Chadron Theatre Department presents The Thanksgiving Play
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Theatre Department will present The Thanksgiving Play, a political satire by Larissa FastHorse, Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 2-3 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Black Box Theatre. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade; registration for floats needed
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade of lights is coming up on November 27th at 6:00pm. Event organizers remind those to register their floats for this upcoming event and you do so by emailing Angela at capnco@hotmail.com to register. As a remind no parking will be allowed...
Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center closed
The Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center will be closed until further notice. Mechanical issues are being worked on, with no definite timeline for correction. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
CSC 'Yours, Mine & Ours' Art Show continues in Chadron
-Nov. 7 - Dec. 16. An exhibit of work from the personal collections of CSC Art Faculty—Laura Bentz, Trudy Denham, Mary Donahue, Dewayne Gimeson. Pieces by other artists, friends, and a few of their own. Includes work by former CSC Art teachers Paul Pfrehm, Richard Bird, and Don Ruleaux.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Riverside Discovery Center Zoo Director stepping down
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - (NEWS Release) On Friday, November 11th Anthony Mason announced for personal reasons he would be leaving his position of Executive Director at Riverside Discovery Center. Anthony has served as the Executive Director since January of 2017. He will be relocating to Florida to spend time with his family and pursue other passions. Anthony will continue in a part-time capacity through the first quarter of 2023 or until a replacement is named.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Local business donates clothes to the community
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -A local business located at 1515 Broadway in Scottsbluff is giving away free clothes to those in need. The local business is also seeking donations to give more back to the community. If you wish to donate you can do so by visiting their store location and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Scottsbluff business creates an urban mushroom farm
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Tyler Cochran went to school for welding, he’s an officially licensed private detective, and the only class he failed in high school was biology. So, his newest endeavor is something he said he’d never have seen himself doing — growing mushrooms right in the heart of downtown Scottsbluff.
CSC enters agreement with Rocky Vista University for Osteopathic Medicine
CHADRON – Chadron State College students interested in an advanced degree in osteopathic medicine will have the option of Rocky Vista University-Colleges of Medicine (RVU-COM) following the completion of an agreement between the two institutions in Oct. 2022. Dr. Tami Selby, Vice President of Enrollment Management, said CSC’s goal...
News Channel Nebraska
Regional West searching for new president and CEO
SCOTTSBLUFF - Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff announced Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen voluntarily terminated his role as President and CEO of Regional West Health Services, exercising an option in his employment contract. The executive committee of Regional West’s board met with Mentgen Wednesday morning and asked the...
CSC offers students an online job-seeking platform
CHADRON – Chadron State College is offering students access to Handshake, a free online job-seeking platform. Students can use Handshake to share their resumes with potential employers, secure job interviews, and read articles with helpful hints. According to Deena Kennell, Director of Internships and Career Services, students are invited...
🔊 PODCAST: Jay Long Show - 11/15/22
CSC Head Coach Jay Long discusses the final game at SD Mines, the season as a whole and how the team and coaches are moving ahead into the offseason.
Social Work conference speakers offer advice for dealing with trauma
CHADRON – During a conference organized by Chadron State College Social Work seniors, nationally known author and keynote speaker Barbara Rubel spoke about ways for social workers, first responders, law enforcement officers, counselors, and healthcare workers to productively deal with the effects of trauma. The day-long conference also included...
CSC Student Senate Pres. enrolls in institute advocating for education access
CHADRON – Participation in the Momentum Institute of the Student Basic Needs Coalition (SBNC), has been an opportunity to advocate for students who face barriers in their educational careers, according to Olivia Bryant from Anselmo, Nebraska, a Chadron State College senior who is preparing for a career in higher education.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0