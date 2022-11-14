ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Nov. 14th

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Women of Colors hosted a coat drive in Saginaw on Saturday, Nov. 12 with Santa Claus as one of the volunteers. Hunters, businesses prepare for deer firearm season. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Deer Firearm hunting season starts...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, now at the Midland Center for the Arts

The deadline for Medicare open enrollment is December 7th, and the deadline for HealthCare.gov or Obamacare open enrollment is January 15th. TV5 teamed up with Genesee Health Plan to answer your questions during open enrollment. The Grinch tries to steal WNEM TV5 News at 4pm. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Expert gives tips for winter driving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The officials start of winter is not until December 21st but Jack Frost has made an early appearance and is gracing mid-Michigan with a lovely coating of snow; but with the snow comes slippery and dangerous weather. Major Driving School Co-owner Steven Major says, “As Michiganders...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

First Alert: Wednesday afternoon forecast, Nov. 16

Short-staffed or not, Frey is adamant that every job will get done. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, now at the Midland Center for the Arts. You can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Midland Center for the Arts. The Bread Guy becomes The Bread Gal. Updated: 1 hour...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

More employees needed to meet snow removal demand

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been flying all over mid-Michigan and soon, snow removal companies across the region will be clearing snow more regularly. But will there be enough employees to meet the need?. “Well, it’s been a little difficult this year,” Eric Frey, the owner of Extreme Landscaping...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Lake-effect snow continues tonight, squalls possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has become more scattered today, but still continues this evening, and it won’t be leaving the area anytime soon. We’ll have snow in the forecast for at least the next few days and while it won’t be a constant thing, additional snowfall accumulations are likely and if you have any travel plans to West Michigan this week, you may want to keep informed of the forecast for your destination, as lake-effect snow will be much heavier on the west side of the state.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Hunters, businesses prepare for deer firearm season

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Women of Colors hosted a coat drive in Saginaw on Saturday, Nov. 12 with Santa Claus as one of the volunteers. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 13. Updated: 20...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Salvation Army out to raise $635K in Genesee Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The red kettles that seem synonymous with the holiday season are about to appear. Thursday is the kickoff for the annual fund-raising campaign for the Salvation Army in Genesee County. The red kettles -- accompanied by bell ringers -- are arguably the most familiar aspect of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. We are also updating parts of the First Alert Weather Day to focus on the potential for heavier lake-effect snows. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
FLINT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan

The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

$28M investment brings 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More jobs are coming to mid-Michigan, Mara Technologies is opening a new facility in Grand Blanc Township. The move will create 300 jobs for now, with more planned in the future. “I wanted it here. And we know that the talented workforce is here. And we...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

