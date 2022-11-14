Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Suspect Wounded by Police Officer in Santa Ana
A suspect was shot and wounded by a police officer in Santa Ana Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department. No officers were hurt, Lopez said. Further details were...
mynewsla.com
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
About a dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured when they were hit by a vehicle. The motorist was taken into custody by authorities near the scene...
mynewsla.com
22 LACo Sheriff Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on Training Run
Nearly two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a training run were injured Wednesday, five critically, when the group was struck by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in the South Whittier area, just blocks from the training academy. The motorist, described...
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Critically Injured In Stabbing By Homeless Man at Downtown Target
A 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were critically injured in a stabbing at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot and killed by a security guard. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Charged in Wild Chase From Fullerton To Whittier
A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged Wednesday with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County, stealing a van and work truck along the way before he was subdued at a Whittier gas station. Fullerton police attempted to...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help in Catching Hit-and-Run Suspect in Fullerton
Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
mynewsla.com
Testimony to Conclude in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
Testimony is slated to conclude this week in the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun...
mynewsla.com
Three Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
At least three people were stabbed and a suspect was shot at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the Target store at Figueroa and Seventh streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details surrounding the stabbings were not...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Santa Monica
Authorities issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing in Santa Monica. Freddie Phillips was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth Street and Idaho Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Strangulation Murder in OC 13 Years Ago
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of beating and strangling a woman to death before he and his brother allegedly dumped the victim’s body in Irvine and set it afire 13 years ago. Zenaido Baldivia-Guzman was convicted of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder committed during...
mynewsla.com
Retired Fire Captain Sues for Attorneys’ Fees in Bryant Photo Suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is himself suing same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant and eight others died in 2020, but not compensated for his legal expenses after being sued.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in the lower body on a Long Beach street, authorities said Monday. Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in the downtown area, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
mynewsla.com
Whittier-Area Man Who Died After Argument with Neighbor ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a 74-year-old man who was found dead on the porch of his home in an unincorporated area south of Whittier following an argument with a neighbor. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of David Stanley’s death, the coroner’s office...
mynewsla.com
Man Acquitted of Serious Charges in Fullerton Bar Fight
A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 15, 2021)…Pasadena Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Cyberstalking
One Year Ago Today (November 15, 2021)…A British national who lived in Pasadena was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for making a series of graphic online threats to harm, rape and kill. Sam Hughes, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, who described his...
Comments / 0