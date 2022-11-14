ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

ucasports.com

Meet the new Sugar Bears: UCA signs three to the 2023 class

CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears wrapped up a fantastic fall signing day last week, signing three new Sugar Bears to the 2023 class. Now that the ink is dry, it's time to get to know the newest Sugar Bears. Alex Newland. Alex Newland is a 5'11...
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

BEARS DOWN TROJANS IN I-40 SHOWDOWN

CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears got a combined 48 points from Eddy Kayouloud and Collin Cooper and cruised to an 82-71 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in the "Governor's I-40 Showdown" on Monday night in front of an energized crowd of 1,945 at the Farris Center.
CONWAY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Varsity Cheerleaders Take 2nd At Hot Springs

HOPE, AR – The Varsity Cheerleaders competed in their second competition of the season in Hot Springs at the Bank of OZK Arena. The team competed in the Southern Spirit 4A all girl division and came out with 2nd place!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ucasports.com

Know Your Foe: Sugar Bears take on Bisons in ASUN Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bear are headed to the Music City on Thursday to take on the host Lipscomb Bisons in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament. The Sugar Bears and Bisons have squared off once already this season, resulting in a four-set win for Lipscomb.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucasports.com

DOMINANT SECOND HALF CARRIES SUGAR BEARS

UCA (1-2) outscored Lindenwood 33-14 in the second half, led by junior forward Kierra Prim. The Johnson County Community College transfer scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, with 16 points and 7 rebounds coming in the decisive second half. "I knew why we signed her," said UCA head...
CONWAY, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Republicans win big across Arkansas on election night

In a historic gubernatorial race Nov. 8, voters elected Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the state’s first female governor. “I know it will be the honor of a lifetime to serve as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first female governor of the state,” Sanders said to a crowd of her supporters on election night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant

An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary but full-time time jobs at the National Guard Professional Education Center will now go to Guardsmen and women […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night

TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

