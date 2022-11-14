Read full article on original website
ucasports.com
Meet the new Sugar Bears: UCA signs three to the 2023 class
CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears wrapped up a fantastic fall signing day last week, signing three new Sugar Bears to the 2023 class. Now that the ink is dry, it's time to get to know the newest Sugar Bears. Alex Newland. Alex Newland is a 5'11...
ucasports.com
BEARS DOWN TROJANS IN I-40 SHOWDOWN
CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears got a combined 48 points from Eddy Kayouloud and Collin Cooper and cruised to an 82-71 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in the "Governor's I-40 Showdown" on Monday night in front of an energized crowd of 1,945 at the Farris Center.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Varsity Cheerleaders Take 2nd At Hot Springs
HOPE, AR – The Varsity Cheerleaders competed in their second competition of the season in Hot Springs at the Bank of OZK Arena. The team competed in the Southern Spirit 4A all girl division and came out with 2nd place!
ucasports.com
Know Your Foe: Sugar Bears take on Bisons in ASUN Tournament
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bear are headed to the Music City on Thursday to take on the host Lipscomb Bisons in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament. The Sugar Bears and Bisons have squared off once already this season, resulting in a four-set win for Lipscomb.
ucasports.com
DOMINANT SECOND HALF CARRIES SUGAR BEARS
UCA (1-2) outscored Lindenwood 33-14 in the second half, led by junior forward Kierra Prim. The Johnson County Community College transfer scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, with 16 points and 7 rebounds coming in the decisive second half. "I knew why we signed her," said UCA head...
Legislative committee approves $30 million for Arkansas Schools for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Deaf
Schools in Little Rock that fill a special role will be getting special funding to better help their students.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Little Rock high school student gets perfect score on the ACT
It is rare to get the highest score on the ACT, however, a Little Rock student set out to accomplish the task and her hard work paid off.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Becoming Sunny, Breezy, & Gusty this afternoon; colder tomorrow & Friday
With only a few morning clouds temperatures are starting in the mid-30s in Central and South Arkansas. They are in the 20s in North Arkansas. With sunshine temperatures will reach into the 50s this afternoon with a high temperature of 53° in Little Rock as the wind increases. High...
ucanews.live
Republicans win big across Arkansas on election night
In a historic gubernatorial race Nov. 8, voters elected Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the state’s first female governor. “I know it will be the honor of a lifetime to serve as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first female governor of the state,” Sanders said to a crowd of her supporters on election night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
Salvation Army rolls out holiday giving campaigns in Arkansas
It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas which means the Salvation Army is rolling out its holiday campaigns.
ualrpublicradio.org
Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant
An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
Arkansas House District 56 race decided by a narrow margin of 10 votes
One midterm race in Arkansas came down to an incredibly narrow margin.
Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement
Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary but full-time time jobs at the National Guard Professional Education Center will now go to Guardsmen and women […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night
TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
