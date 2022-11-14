Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension
(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23
Riverside County reopened several hiking areas on Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. "I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside The post 7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23 appeared first on KESQ.
High winds overturn three big rigs in Inland Empire
At least three big rigs were overturned in the Inland Empire area when high winds swept through Southern California, causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday in some areas. In Rancho Cucamonga, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road. The California Highway Patrol shut down Day Creek Road underneath the tipped-over big rig. There was also an overturned big rig on the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment, Overturns Alongside 60 Freeway
A sedan plunged down an embankment and overturned alongside the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Wednesday, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. on the westbound freeway at Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the white Scion went...
Firefighters contain blaze that damaged two businesses on El Paseo
A late Tuesday afternoon fire on El Paseo has damaged at least two businesses on the popular shopping street in Palm Desert. According to Cal Fire, the three-alarm blaze sparked up just after 3:00 pm. The fire was located on the 2nd floor of a building housing several businesses, on the 73-300 block of El The post Firefighters contain blaze that damaged two businesses on El Paseo appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
22 LACo Sheriff Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on Training Run
Nearly two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a training run were injured Wednesday, five critically, when the group was struck by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in the South Whittier area, just blocks from the training academy. The motorist, described...
Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs
The lights at some intersections in Downtown Palm Springs are still blinking red because of a power outage that happened early Sunday morning. Jeff Monford, spokesperson with Southern California Edison gave us a timeline of the outage. "Southern California Edison learned that there was a power outage in Downtown Palm Springs at about 3:30 in The post Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
mynewsla.com
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
About a dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured when they were hit by a vehicle. The Los Angeles Times is reporting 10 Los Angeles County sheriff...
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Unincorporated County Area
An unoccupied single-wide mobile home fire was contained Sunday. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday near Koepfer Road in the unincorporated county area, south of Gavilan Hills, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze at 4:47 p.m. and no injuries were...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
Authorities Sunday identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Struck by Car in Long Beach
A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Long Beach Wednesday. The collision was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of East Seventh Street and Rose Avenue, near Luther Burbank Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities responding to the scene located the...
menifee247.com
Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road
An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
mynewsla.com
Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help in Catching Hit-and-Run Suspect in Fullerton
Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Comments / 0