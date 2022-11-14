Read full article on original website
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
GLCAP offering winter heating aid starting in November
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) will again offer heating assistance for those facing a utility shutoff or fuel shortage this winter. The GLCAP Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) helps residents of Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood counties who have received a gas or electric disconnect notice or have already had utilities disconnected. The program also helps households with less than 25 percent bulk fuel supplies such as wood, propane, or fuel oil. EHEAP also assists residents who need new or transferred service with a utility company, or have non-working furnaces.
Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
11 Investigates: Blight, delinquent taxes threaten city's economic health
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than 50 years, Ramona Collins has made beautiful music in Toledo. But the well-known jazz singer and former president of the Toledo Jazz Society has also seen the ugly side of living in the city’s central city. “When you say the central city,...
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic money
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
First roundabout in Ottawa County opens on State Route 163
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The first roundabout in Ottawa County opened to traffic on Tuesday. Ohio Department of Transportation officials and local leaders say it is a long overdue improvement. "I think it's going from one of the most dangerous intersections in the county to probably one of the...
15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening. Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior...
Toledo needs your help naming this year's snowplows
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area residents have the chance to name the city's snowplows, which will, weather permitting (or weather un-permitting, depending on how much you enjoy wintery conditions), appear on the streets sooner rather than later. Similar to the naming contest held by the Ohio Turnpike, participants are asked...
TFRD reminds people about space heater safety
TOLEDO, Ohio — This week is the coldest week of the year since February! The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department sat down with WTOL 11 to talk about safety tips for space heaters and smoke alarms. With the frigid temperatures, many people may start to use space heaters in...
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
Black Swamp Conservancy opening Storybook Trail in Port Clinton
Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting families to visit the newly-installed storybook trail at Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve, 4400 Muggy Rd., Port Clinton on the Catawba Penisula. Storybook Trails are a delightful way for families to enjoy both reading and getting outside. They feature a children’s story whose book pages are displayed at stations along a natural outdoor path.
Lenawee County Revenues Expected to Increase Next Year Due to Possible Property Tax Increases
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve the budget for next fiscal year. The $33.7 million budget is an increase from this year’s, as explained by Lenawee County Administrator Kim Murphy. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night,...
Not your average nurses: ProMedica flights medics are experts in field, and in air
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Air and Mobile helps people all across the midwest, whether it's a stroke, heart attack or other medical emergency. The medics who work out of these flying hospitals are some of the best trained in the world. "It's a lot of time, a lot of...
