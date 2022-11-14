Reward for info on dead man found in Lubbock home Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday repeated the plea for help after a body was found Friday in a residence near the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Police identified the body as Ramon Flores, 66.
“The case is now being investigated as a homicide and a $5,000 reward is being offered through Crime Line,” police said Monday.
"The case is now being investigated as a homicide and a $5,000 reward is being offered through Crime Line," police said Monday.

All other information released in the case remained the same , LPD said.
Officers were dispatched to Flores’ home at 3:45 p.m., in reference to a dead body.
Officers were dispatched to Flores' home at 3:45 p.m., in reference to a dead body.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for the reward.
