Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10NEWS

Student killed in University of Virginia shooting was from Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One student who was killed Sunday night during a shooting at the University of Virginia called Florida home. D'Sean Perry was a 4th-year student and member of the football team, the school's president said. He was from Miami. University President James Ryan said police responded to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
archpaper.com

Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale

Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 
MIAMI, FL

