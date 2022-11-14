The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks played a close game on Tuesday night, and while Dallas jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first half, the Clippers eventually took the lead late in the game. Unable to hold on, the Clippers would surrender their brief lead, and the comeback effort went to waste. That said, it was encouraging fight from a Clippers group that was once again without Kawhi Leonard, and they had a real chance to win late.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO