Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade

The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
NBA Admits Missed Call in Final Seconds of Clippers vs. Mavericks

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks played a close game on Tuesday night, and while Dallas jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first half, the Clippers eventually took the lead late in the game. Unable to hold on, the Clippers would surrender their brief lead, and the comeback effort went to waste. That said, it was encouraging fight from a Clippers group that was once again without Kawhi Leonard, and they had a real chance to win late.
Celtics missing Smart (ankle), Brogdon (hamstring) vs Hawks

Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists per...
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120

In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
Draymond Green Downplays Competition in Western Conference

The NBA's Western Conference has been a bit of a struggle in this early season. The Golden State Warriors have a losing record, the Clippers have been a very mediocre team, and Jazz are on a three game losing streak, and the Suns only have an 8-5 record. In most people's eyes, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA - Draymond Green agrees.
WATCH: David Singleton Talks 3-Pointers, UCLA Prepping For Vegas

UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about his thoughts on the first three games of the season, how coach Mick Cronin is pushing him to be a bench scorer, how he's preparing for Illinois, Virginia and Baylor, what his advice is for the younger players in these big neutral site games and the keys to being a great 3-point shooter.
Blue Devils sign top-shelf 2023 small forward

On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high school teammates. Interestingly, one of...
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla's long-term status as Celtics coach

The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics might be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
