Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Related
Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
The Boston Celtics extended their league-high winning streak to seven games last night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Oklahoma City entered the tilt with a two-game win streak of their own and seemed poised to extend the streak after building up a seven-point lead ...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade
The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
Kevin Garnett shares MVP praise for Celtics star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Admits Missed Call in Final Seconds of Clippers vs. Mavericks
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks played a close game on Tuesday night, and while Dallas jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first half, the Clippers eventually took the lead late in the game. Unable to hold on, the Clippers would surrender their brief lead, and the comeback effort went to waste. That said, it was encouraging fight from a Clippers group that was once again without Kawhi Leonard, and they had a real chance to win late.
Tri-City Herald
Celtics missing Smart (ankle), Brogdon (hamstring) vs Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists per...
Tri-City Herald
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120
In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
Tri-City Herald
Draymond Green Downplays Competition in Western Conference
The NBA's Western Conference has been a bit of a struggle in this early season. The Golden State Warriors have a losing record, the Clippers have been a very mediocre team, and Jazz are on a three game losing streak, and the Suns only have an 8-5 record. In most people's eyes, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA - Draymond Green agrees.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: David Singleton Talks 3-Pointers, UCLA Prepping For Vegas
UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about his thoughts on the first three games of the season, how coach Mick Cronin is pushing him to be a bench scorer, how he's preparing for Illinois, Virginia and Baylor, what his advice is for the younger players in these big neutral site games and the keys to being a great 3-point shooter.
Tri-City Herald
Blue Devils sign top-shelf 2023 small forward
On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high school teammates. Interestingly, one of...
Yardbarker
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla's long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics might be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
Tri-City Herald
It’s a Moms’ trip sweep as Blues beat Chicago for fourth straight win
CHICAGO – We’re not going to give the mothers full credit for their sons’ three-game road sweep. After all, they weren’t around for the first game, Saturday in Las Vegas. But on the team’s first-ever Moms’ trip, they certainly did their part to help the team...
Comments / 0