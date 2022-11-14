Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SLATER CITY COUNCIL DISCUSS UPCOMING TURKEY GIVEAWAY
The Slater City Council discussed a turkey giveaway during its meeting on Tuesday, November 15. City Administrator Gene Griffith says the Slater Chamber of Commerce is giving away about 70 turkeys on Monday, November 21. In other news from the meeting, Griffith says the council announced available seats for the...
kmmo.com
SWEET SPRINGS BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS UPGRADES TO PARKS
The Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen discussed potential upgrades to the city parks during its meeting on Monday, November 14. Park Board President Dave Gieselman had an idea to put a tax on the ballot for the Park. The idea was to was to ask voters for either a quarter or half cent sales tax to fund the Park, recreation, pool, and cemetery funds. Most of the park budget is consumed by the mowing contract. The board reported the tax would offset the General revenues obligation to help those funds balance at the end of the year. The board would have to pass a resolution to put the item on the ballot, so the item was put on hold.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTION TO SUBMIT GRANT TO REPLACE SIDEWALKS
The Sedalia City Council approved a resolution to authorize the submission of a grant application for the replacement of deteriorated sidewalks in North Central Sedalia during its meeting on Monday, November 7. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the grant the city is applying for is from the Missouri Department of...
KOMU
Jefferson City councilman seeks second term
JEFFERSON CITY — Third Ward Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer announced Monday that he will seek reelection next year. The announcement came via press release where Spencer stated, "Fiscal management and common sense leadership are crucial during these difficult economic times." According to the release, as an advocate of...
KYTV
MoDOT seeking public input on U.S. 54 expansion project
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - From Camdenton’s square to Bumper Hill Road, MoDOT wants to expand U.S. 54 to improve traffic flow. Ryan Libbert, the project manager, says it is a part of a series of updates across Missouri. “The issue is the congestion through the area. We’re trying to...
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING SECTION OF NORTH PARK AVENUE FOR MANHOLE REPAIR
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close North Park Avenue, north of the intersection with West Main Street to the Union Pacific active rail line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Work to repair a manhole in the roadway is scheduled to be undertaken. Travelers...
KYTV
MoDOT wants to widen U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton
Camdenton, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to widen Route 54 in Camdenton to five lanes between Route 5 and Bumper Hill Road. This is from the center of town to just past Laker Fishing Tackle. The work would also include new curbs, gutters, and other...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man receives probation for shooting
A Jefferson City man receives probation for a 2020 shooting. Shaheem Bates, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon last week. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to four years in jail. The charge...
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
kmmo.com
WARSAW WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Warsaw woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 19-year-old Emily Poindexter traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and caught fire.
mykdkd.com
Thanksgiving Break for Clinton School District
This is the last week of school before Thanksgiving Break. Clinton Schools will not be in session November 21-25.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 15, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where he continued to resist arrest. The suspect was taken into custody in the 23000 block of Anderson School Road. Darrell L. Johnson, 45, Sedalia, was arrested on formal charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Driving While Intoxicated. Johnson was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold. Johnson was issued of a bond of $5,000 cash or surety with several bond conditions, including that Johnson shall surrender his driver's license, he shall not drive, nor will Johnson have any contact with Deputy Moore.
WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)
Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
kjluradio.com
Man who triggered scare at Jefferson City public housing complex pleads guilty
A Jefferson City man pleads guilty to setting a fire at a Jefferson City public housing complex last year. Hankel Jones pleaded guilty last week to second-degree arson. In exchange for his plea, a charge of making a terrorist threat was dropped. Jones was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
