Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students

The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university." 
WFAE

Students from Virginia and Idaho universities die in separate incidents

Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country over the weekend left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police confirmed. Separately, university president Jim Ryan confirmed the news in a statement issued early Monday.
MOSCOW, ID
ValueWalk

Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Phys.org

Two studies quantify bias in US higher education

Two recent papers by CU Boulder and SFI co-authors explore the socioeconomic makeup and the educational backgrounds of tenure-track faculty across the U.S. The first study, published in Nature Human Behavior in August, showed that academic faculty are 25 times more likely to have a parent with a doctorate degree. Moreover, researchers Allison Morgan (CU Boulder), Nicholas LaBerge (CU Boulder), former Complexity Postdoctoral Fellow Daniel Larremore (CU Boulder), SFI Professor Mirta Galesic, Jennie Brand (UCLA), and SFI External Professor Aaron Clauset (CU Boulder) found that the rate nearly doubles at prestigious universities, and has held more or less constant for the past 50 years.
Herald-Tribune

Bilingual charter school Dreamers Academy breaks ground on a state-of-the-art campus

SARASOTA — The search for a permanent place site for a first-of-its-kind dual language charter school in Sarasota County, Dreamers Academy is over as the school recently broke ground to signal the start of construction on its new campus in the heart of Sarasota’s historic Newtown community.  The 43,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art school will include breakout...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
BBC

Cost of living: University of Manchester to give students £170

A university is to give its full-time students a one-off payment of £170 to help with the cost of living. The University of Manchester (UoM) said it was committing £9m to a student support scheme it worked out with the institution's students' union (MUSU). It said it would...
bestcolleges.com

Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM

Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
NBC News

No clear answers in deaths of four Idaho college students found dead near campus, mayor says

The mayor of a small Idaho town where four college students were found dead said the “senseless” killings could be blamed on "most any scenario." Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said a property crime “gone wrong” or a “crime of passion” were possible explanations in the deaths of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Harvard and Yale Law Schools Pull Out of U.S. News School Ranking System

After decades of criticism of the system, two of the country’s biggest law schools have pulled out of the U.S. News & World Report rankings in what The New York Times described as “perhaps the biggest challenge yet to the school rankings industry.” The rankings have been criticized for a number of flaws in their calculations, with Yale and Harvard each announcing in separate letters that that they would no longer participate. Despite consistently earning the top spot, Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken said the U.S. News rankings are “profoundly flawed—they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession. We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession.” Harvard Law School Dean John Manning said that over several years “a number of schools” had taken their “concerns about aspects of the U.S. News ranking methodology” to U.S. News but did not elaborate on its response.Read it at The New York Times

