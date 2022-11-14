Read full article on original website
Related
University of California workers go on strike amid demand for increased pay
Thousands of workers at the 10 University of California campuses went on strike Monday as their union negotiates for higher wages, amid other contract demands. Picket signs were piled up on the sidewalk an hour before the strike began at 8 a.m. Nearly 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers, post doctoral scholars, readers and tutors walked off […]
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
4 University of Idaho students were killed off-campus, police say. Authorities haven't detailed how or why.
Officers were answering a call about an unconscious person in the small town of Moscow just before noon on Sunday and discovered the slain students.
At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students
The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university."
KXLY
4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus in what police are calling a homicide
A homicide investigation has been opened by police after four people were found dead at a home just outside the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers initially responded to a call for an unconscious person just before noon Sunday before discovering the fatalities...
Students from Virginia and Idaho universities die in separate incidents
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country over the weekend left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police confirmed. Separately, university president Jim Ryan confirmed the news in a statement issued early Monday.
CNBC
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
ValueWalk
Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
marketplace.org
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
The number of international students at U.S. colleges and universities increased during the academic year that ended back in the spring, according to a report out this week from the State Department and the Institute of International Education. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of foreign students fell by about...
Phys.org
Two studies quantify bias in US higher education
Two recent papers by CU Boulder and SFI co-authors explore the socioeconomic makeup and the educational backgrounds of tenure-track faculty across the U.S. The first study, published in Nature Human Behavior in August, showed that academic faculty are 25 times more likely to have a parent with a doctorate degree. Moreover, researchers Allison Morgan (CU Boulder), Nicholas LaBerge (CU Boulder), former Complexity Postdoctoral Fellow Daniel Larremore (CU Boulder), SFI Professor Mirta Galesic, Jennie Brand (UCLA), and SFI External Professor Aaron Clauset (CU Boulder) found that the rate nearly doubles at prestigious universities, and has held more or less constant for the past 50 years.
Bilingual charter school Dreamers Academy breaks ground on a state-of-the-art campus
SARASOTA — The search for a permanent place site for a first-of-its-kind dual language charter school in Sarasota County, Dreamers Academy is over as the school recently broke ground to signal the start of construction on its new campus in the heart of Sarasota’s historic Newtown community. The 43,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art school will include breakout...
BBC
Cost of living: University of Manchester to give students £170
A university is to give its full-time students a one-off payment of £170 to help with the cost of living. The University of Manchester (UoM) said it was committing £9m to a student support scheme it worked out with the institution's students' union (MUSU). It said it would...
University of California system grad workers strike set for Monday
Graduate workers in the University of California system have voted to authorize a strike starting Monday that could be the largest higher education strike in U.S. history.
UC, Union Set To Negotiate For Sixth Consecutive Day
A sixth consecutive day of negotiations is scheduled for Wednesday in the effort to end the strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors and readers.
Westmont College hosts an event to help low-income students pay for college
Westmont College is hosting a community event to help low-income students explore the best ways to fund a college education.
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM
Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
No clear answers in deaths of four Idaho college students found dead near campus, mayor says
The mayor of a small Idaho town where four college students were found dead said the “senseless” killings could be blamed on "most any scenario." Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said a property crime “gone wrong” or a “crime of passion” were possible explanations in the deaths of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.
Harvard and Yale Law Schools Pull Out of U.S. News School Ranking System
After decades of criticism of the system, two of the country’s biggest law schools have pulled out of the U.S. News & World Report rankings in what The New York Times described as “perhaps the biggest challenge yet to the school rankings industry.” The rankings have been criticized for a number of flaws in their calculations, with Yale and Harvard each announcing in separate letters that that they would no longer participate. Despite consistently earning the top spot, Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken said the U.S. News rankings are “profoundly flawed—they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession. We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession.” Harvard Law School Dean John Manning said that over several years “a number of schools” had taken their “concerns about aspects of the U.S. News ranking methodology” to U.S. News but did not elaborate on its response.Read it at The New York Times
Cal Poly opens new center for Latinx students: ‘An incredible move forward’
La CASA will provide students with resources and a designated space to gather on campus.
Comments / 0