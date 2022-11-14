Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Is Wright the wrong choice for Steelers?
The Steelers got back on the winning side Sunday afternoon with a 10-point win against the New Orleans Saints. It would’ve been a 16-point win, but kicker Matthew Wright missed two field goals.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Heath Miller Shares Sensational Stories From His Days Playing Beside Ben Roethlisberger
The Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger episode featured a pair of Steelers legends during episode 11 of the growing podcast. Heath Miller joined Spencer T’eo and the future Hall of Fame Pittsburgh signal caller this week. The episode was filmed before the Steelers won a pivotal 20-10 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and Miller was inducted into the Hall of Honor during the halftime festivities.
Bengals showcase white alternate helmets for showdown vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals might have been bumped out of the “Sunday Night Football” primetime slot against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, yet that won’t stop them from donning their alternate white helmets. Well, technically league rules prohibit them from changing up the alternate schedule now that the...
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
Bengals ‘optimistic’ about D.J. Reader’s return ahead of critical matchup against Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cleared defensive tackle D.J. Reader to return to practice on Monday. Reader, 28, tore his MCL in two different places early in the season when the Bengals faced the Ravens on Oct. 11. It was a massive blow to Cincinnati’s defense when Reader went down. At...
Steelers vs Bengals: 3 early causes for concern
In Week One of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers went into Cincinnati and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season. Now, this week the Bengals come to Pittsburgh hoping to get revenge and stay relevant in the AFC North. Here is what we are worried about this week.
Yardbarker
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
Steelers release injury report ahead of clash with Bengals, seven miss practice
Steelers release injury report ahead of clash with Bengals, seven miss practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report Wednesday ahead of their face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
