Britney Spears doesn’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing naked photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of repairing the fractured relationship between her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 — Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. “Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” a source close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer said.

5 DAYS AGO