Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Saints name Sierra Bailey Assistant General Manager

By Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

The St. Paul Saints have named 34-year-old Sierra Bailey their new Vice President and Assistant General Manager the team announced on Monday. She comes into the position after Zane Heinselman left the team.

Bailey's first stint with the Saints started in 2009 where she was an intern. After jobs with the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Timberwolves, she returned to the Saints as Director of Promotions. She helped navigate the marketing and promotions department through two huge shifts.

“From guiding all things related to marketing, promotions, and fan experience to impacting our hiring and staff development efforts, Sierra’s fingerprints can be found on everything we do,” said Derek Sharrer, Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager. “She has served as a sort of North Star for us through two significant transitions, including both the move from Midway Stadium to CHS Field and the shift from independent baseball to becoming the Triple A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, ensuring that the Saints remained the Saints.”

Bailey has helped lead the charge in some promotions that have seen national attention, including the World's Largest pillow fight, Twister and the Food Fight.

Bailey is just the ninth person to hold the Assistant General Manager position in 31 seasons of St. Paul Saints baseball.

