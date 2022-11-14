ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Elon Musk tweets that a potential stock buyback is 'up to the Tesla board'

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNjOu_0jALr1jy00
Elon Musk. Susan Walsh/AP
  • Elon Musk dropped more clues about a potential Tesla buyback after hinting last month at the EV maker's first ever repurchase.
  • Responding to a shareholder's tweet urging a buyback, Musk said, "This is up to the Tesla board."
  • Last month he said Tesla was working on "the right process to do a buyback" anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Elon Musk dropped more clues on Monday about a potential Tesla stock buyback after hinting last month at the EV maker's first ever repurchase program.

Leo KoGuan — who claims to be Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder — tweeted that investors want Musk "not dump more shares for any reason bc investors are feeling the brunt of the dump; but wise to buyback now for any reason because it is the right timing and the right thing to do."

The Tesla chief executive responded hours later on Twitter by saying, "this is up to the Tesla board."

Last week, Musk disclosed the sale of nearly $4 billion of Tesla stock in part to finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, sending shares to their lowest level since November 2020 on Wednesday. It followed the sale of billions of dollars in Tesla stock last year and earlier this year.

Shares of Tesla have been under pressure so far this year, and have declined 45%.

Musk stoked expectations for a buyback last month, when he told analysts on the company's third-quarter earnings call that Tesla was working on "the right process to do a buyback" anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion.

It coincided with his prediction for the company's valuation, saying he sees "potential path for Tesla to be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined" — implying a market cap of $4 trillion.

Earlier that month, Musk teased a buyback while responding to another tweet from KoGuan, who said Tesla stock decline could only be reversed with a buyback or doubling in profit. Musk replied "Noted."

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

89K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy