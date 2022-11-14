'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding

Michael Burry. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter.

"The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies.

The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million.

Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio from one holding to six in the third quarter, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed on Monday.

The investor of "The Big Short" fame quadrupled his stake in Geo Group, which invests in private prisons and mental-health facilities, to just over 2 million shares worth $15.5 million at the end of September.

The Scion Asset Management chief also built a $10 million stake in Qurate Retail, and established smaller positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne, Charter Communications, Corecivic, and Liberty Latin America.

Overall, Burry's US stock portfolio ballooned in size to $41.3 million, compared to only $3.3 million at the end of June. Yet it's still a fraction of its size at the end of March, when it contained 11 stocks worth a combined $165 million — excluding bearish put options that Scion held against 206,000 Apple shares.

Burry sold all but one of his holdings in the second quarter of this year, after sounding the alarm on the "greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things" last summer, and warning owners of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies they were careening toward the "mother of all crashes."

The Scion boss shot to fame after his billion-dollar wager against the mid-2000s housing bubble was immortalized in the book and movie "The Big Short."

He's also known for betting against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation fund last year, and for investing in GameStop before it skyrocketed in January 2021 and kickstarted the meme-stock craze.