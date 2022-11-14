Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
Legalizing tent encampments to support unhoused residents
Imagine you and your belongings being thrown out of the only place you currently call home. Imagine having 40 minutes of warning while the police hover over you as you collect your items. This is what recently happened to the residents of a Near North Minneapolis tent encampment. This is...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
mprnews.org
How Bill and Penny George became a power couple in Minnesota philanthropy
Bill George is a former Medtronic CEO known for a leadership style that puts compassion above the bottom line. His wife Penny George is a breast cancer survivor who became an advocate for holistic healthcare for everyone. Together, they’ve been a powerful force for local philanthropy. Since 1994, the George...
ktoe.com
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
mprnews.org
Malcolm, Harrington, Mueller to leave Walz administration
Some of Gov. Tim Walz's key cabinet members won't be back with him for a second term. Walz said Wednesday that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller have decided to leave their positions. So has Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Commissioner Mark Phillips.
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Minnesota
Hopeful homeowners in Minnesota can call on the state’s housing finance agency, Minnesota Housing. In operation for more than 50 years, the purpose of Minnesota Housing is to help individuals and communities with affordable housing. In 2021, the agency distributed $1.92 billion and helped more than 93,504 households purchase...
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota health officials weigh whether to allow medical cannabis for opioid use disorder
Minnesota health officials are set to decide within the next several weeks whether to add four conditions, including opioid use disorder, to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. While three of those conditions — gastroparesis, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder — appear...
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota
The sudden spike in flu hospitalizations seen in Minnesota at the end of last month has worsened. The latest statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that in the week ending Nov. 5, 108 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with the flu, up from 44 the week before. A...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
lakesarearadio.net
Election, Ventura comment re-ignites debate over legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota
(KDLM/MNN) – The debate in Minnesota has re-ignited over legalizing recreational marijuana after the 2022 mid-term election gave Democrats control of the Minnesota legislature in January. The issue was brought to the forefront after former governor Jesse Ventura told listeners of his podcast that Governor Walz said to him...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0