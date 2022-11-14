Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
foxillinois.com
Man in his 60s battered by man at Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
wdbr.com
Shot Spotter alert results in 4 arrests
A shot-spotter alert of a single gunshot sent police to the 2100 block of E. Ash on Tuesday. When they arrived officers saw several men walking away from the area. One subject ran away and was taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered. Another firearm was located...
newschannel20.com
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
wmay.com
Report: Driver Had Been Stopped By Police Shortly Before Fatal I-55 Crash
The Auburn man who is now facing charges in a fatal crash on Interstate 55 last week had been stopped by police shortly before the deadly collision, but left the scene in defiance of the officer’s instructions. The State Journal-Register reports that a Divernon police officer pulled 44-year-old Shane...
Herald & Review
Macon County jury finds man guilty of fatal stabbing
DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found Paul D. Outland guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Decatur man Anthony A. Jones. The 34-year-old victim died from a knife wound to the neck in the early morning of July 19, 2021. Outland, 56, who is being held in custody, will be sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 19.
foxillinois.com
ISP: Workers caught selling alcohol to minors
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — Multiple stores sold alcohol to minors in Macon County during November, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says they ran an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance. The goals of ACE are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving...
Herald & Review
Jury acquits Decatur man of murder
DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon. The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m. Judge Jeffrey Geisler...
wlds.com
Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died
The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court
Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
WAND TV
Sangamon Co. man who pleaded guilty in U.S. Capitol breach now charged in I-55 fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned a Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty to assault in connection with the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach has now been charged in a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 55 on November 8. Four vehicles were involved in that crash that...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested for stealing from Illinois School for the Deaf
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WLDS) — A Jacksonville man was arrested in connection to a theft from the Illinois School for the Deaf, according to our media partner WLDS. The Illinois School for the Deaf security reported to police that one of the school's dark green utility vehicles was stolen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
WAND TV
Trial is underway against man accused of shooting, killing Decatur man
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Monday afternoon the State called it's first witnesses. One of those, a Decatur man who was...
wlds.com
Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash
Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.
