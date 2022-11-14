ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football snap counts: Hancock, Brown return; Kamryn Babb makes '22 debut

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Ohio State’s revolving door at cornerback continued against Indiana on Saturday, with Jordan Hancock and Cameron Brown returning while Denzel Burke sat out.

Burke wasn’t listed as potentially injured on the status report Saturday, but coach Ryan Day said he, along with right tackle Dawand Jones and running back Chip Trayanum, didn’t feel healthy enough to play. Day said he expects all three to be back this week against Maryland.

The good news for the Buckeyes, though, was that Jordan Hancock and Cameron Brown returned to fill the void left by Burke in Ohio State's 56-14 win over the Hoosiers. Hancock, who missed the first seven games with a hamstring injury, played 49 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brown, who missed six of the previous seven games with an unspecified injury, played 34 snaps.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen – Donovan Jackson, Luke Wypler, Paris Johnson Jr., Matthew Jones, and Dawand Jones replacement Josh Fryar – each played 64 of the offense’s 73 snaps.

On offense, wide receiver Kamryn Babb played for the first time since 2020 and made an 8-yard touchdown catch that was probably the season’s emotional highlight. A two-year captain, Babb has had four ACL surgeries, two on each knee, and missed the first nine games this year with another knee issue. Teammates mobbed him in celebration after his score.

Magical moment:Ohio State receiver Kam Babb blessed to score TD, share faith | Rob Oller

On defense, safety Ronnie Hickman led in snaps. He played 55 of the defense’s 64 snaps. Linebacker Steele Chambers played 54 snaps.

Here are the rest of the snap counts:

Offense (73)

Donovan Jackson 64

Luke Wypler 64

C.J. Stroud 64

Paris Johnson Jr. 64

Josh Fryar 64

Matthew Jones 64

Marvin Harrison Jr. 57

Julian Fleming 54

Cade Stover 47

Emeka Egbuka 41

Dallan Hayden 33

Miyan Williams 30

Mitch Rossi 29

Gee Scott Jr. 17

Xavier Johnson 14

Enokk Vimahi 11

George Fitzpatrick 9

Ben Christman 9

Zen Michalski 9

Jayden Ballard 9

Kyle McCord 9

Jakob James 9

Reis Stocksdale 8

Kojo Antwi 7

Joe Royer 7

Sam Hart 6

Kamryn Babb 4

Defense (64)

Ronnie Hickman 55

Steele Chambers 54

Jordan Hancock 49

Lathan Ransom 49

Tommy Eichenberg 49

J.T. Tuimoloa 41

Taron Vincent 38

Zach Harrison 37

Tanner McAlister 37

Jyaire Brown 34

Cameron Brown 34

Ty Hamilton 27

Tyleik Williams 25

Jack Sawyer 22

Cody Simon 22

Cameron Martinez 19

JK Johnson 18

Javontae Jean-Baptiste 17

Michael Hall Jr. 16

Jerron Cage 16

Palaeie Gaoteote 12

Tyler Friday 12

Josh Proctor 11

Kye Stokes 9

Sonny Styles 4

Caden Curry 4

