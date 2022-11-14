ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Big Ten West team could Ohio State football face in the conference championship?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Ohio State football still has work to do to get to its seventh Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes control their own destiny for a return to Indianapolis Dec. 3, heading into their final road game against Maryland as 27.5-point favorites before a battle against currently undefeated Michigan on Nov. 26.

But if Ohio State were to make the Big Ten championship for the first time since 2020, which Big Ten West team would the Buckeyes play?

Ohio State football news: Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

Heading into Week 12, four teams — Illinois, Iowa , Purdue and Minnesota — are tied at the top of the Big Ten West with two games left.

Here's a look at the path to the Big Ten championship game for each of those four Big Ten West teams.

All spreads are according to Tipico Sportsbook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0a1p_0jALqcE700

Illinois (4-3 in Big Ten, 7-3)

  • Nov. 19 at Michigan, noon on ABC (+17)
  • Nov. 26 at Northwestern

Illinois' path to its first Big Ten championship game appearance seemed all but set through the first eight weeks of the season, with a 7-1 record with wins against Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.

But two straight losses to Michigan State and Purdue have set the Fighting Illini back with two games left.

While the Fighting Illini have the tiebreaker over Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota, their 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday could end up keeping them out of the Big Ten championship.

Iowa (4-3 in Big Ten, 6-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cy2Cn_0jALqcE700

  • Nov. 19 at Minnesota, 4 p.m. on FOX (+2.5)
  • Nov. 25 vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Despite a 3-4 start, including a 54-10 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 22, Iowa has seemingly turned things around in the back half of the season.

The Hawkeyes have won three straight, beating Northwestern and Wisconsin at home along with a 21-point road victory over Purdue.

Iowa enters its road matchup with Minnesota as a 2.5-point underdog. But a win for the Hawkeyes would put them in a position to control their own destiny in terms of a championship game bid, holding tiebreakers over Wisconsin and Purdue.

Iowa has played in two Big Ten championship games, losing to Michigan State in 2015 and Michigan in 2022.

Purdue (4-3 in Big Ten, 6-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpKN5_0jALqcE700

  • Nov. 19 vs. Northwestern, noon on FOX (-19.5)
  • Nov. 26 at Indiana

Purdue should be heavily favored in each of its final two games.

The Boilermakers will face one-win Northwestern at home next week, entering in as 19.5-point favorites, before taking on Indiana in Bloomington.

But Purdue's chance at its first Big Ten championship game appearance hinges on Iowa. While the Boilermakers have tiebreakers over Minnesota and Illinois, they sit behind the Hawkeyes after a 24-3 loss Nov. 5. If Purdue and Iowa win out, with both teams sitting at 6-3 in conference play, Iowa would get the championship game bid.

Kam Babb's magical moment: Magical moment: Ohio State receiver Kam Babb blessed to score TD, share faith | Rob Oller

Ohio State vs. Maryland kickoff: Ohio State football vs. Maryland scheduled for 3:30 kickoff Nov. 19 on ABC

Minnesota (4-3 in Big Ten, 7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss2R3_0jALqcE700

  • Nov. 19 vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. on FOX (-2.5)
  • Nov. 26 at Wisconsin

Minnesota's chances at its first Big Ten championship game appearance remain slim.

Even if the Golden Gophers win out, entering as a 2.5-point favorite against Iowa Saturday before taking on Wisconsin on the road, they would sit behind Purdue, which holds the tiebreaker after a 20-10 win against Minnesota Oct. 1.

Illinois also holds the tiebreaker over Minnesota after a 26-14 win against the Golden Gophers Oct. 15.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which Big Ten West team could Ohio State football face in the conference championship?

