Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama

No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries

Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB heads to Death Valley to face No. 6 LSU

Death Valley is where dreams go to die, at least according to a once infamous former LSU coach, but there are no dreams to dash for the UAB football team. There exists only opportunity on a late November night in Baton Rouge. The Blazers close out the regular season on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up

The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB’s Eric Gaines produces first career double-double to power Blazers past Presbyterian

Eric Gaines can do more than provide flashy highlight dunks for the late-night Sportscenter viewership. He can block. He can steal. And he can drop dimes. Gaines produced the first double-double of his career as he led the Blazers in bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a 92-61 victory over Presbyterian, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?

This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced

The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'

Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

