Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama
No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
Why Alabama LB missed last 3 games as positioning for 2023 jobs comes into focus
Alabama’s been working a rotation at the middle linebacker spot next to Henry To’o To’o in recent weeks. Jaylen Moody started seven of the nine games he’s played while Deontay Lawson’s been seeing quality time. One player that hasn’t appeared lately is sophomore Kendrick Blackshire...
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
Alabama basketball stays unbeaten with 65-55 win at South Alabama
Alabama’s first road game of the young basketball season wasn’t always pretty, but the Crimson Tide was able to grind out a 65-55 victory at South Alabama on Tuesday night in Mobile. Alabama (3-0) never trailed, leading by 10 at halftime and by as many as 20 in...
UAB heads to Death Valley to face No. 6 LSU
Death Valley is where dreams go to die, at least according to a once infamous former LSU coach, but there are no dreams to dash for the UAB football team. There exists only opportunity on a late November night in Baton Rouge. The Blazers close out the regular season on...
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
What TV channel is the Alabama-South Alabama game tonight? Live stream, how to watch online, time
South Alabama hosts No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars (1-1) take on the Crimson Tide (2-0) following a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green. Alabama is 3-1 against the Jaguars all-time, and this will...
UAB’s Eric Gaines produces first career double-double to power Blazers past Presbyterian
Eric Gaines can do more than provide flashy highlight dunks for the late-night Sportscenter viewership. He can block. He can steal. And he can drop dimes. Gaines produced the first double-double of his career as he led the Blazers in bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a 92-61 victory over Presbyterian, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?
This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced
The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
CBS Sports
How to watch South Alabama vs. Alabama: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'
Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
‘You saw the game.’ Saban offers his review of CB play at Ole Miss
Things started quite poorly for the Alabama defense on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss. The first snap went for a 20-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo on a play that left starting cornerback Eli Ricks injured on the field. The LSU transfer’s third start in a Crimson Tide jersey lasted all...
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0