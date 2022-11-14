Read full article on original website
Fire crews battle train boxcar fire in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a train car fire early Wedsndeay morning in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Firefighters say they responded around 4:45 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Blvd. They say two boxcars were on fire. Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the box […]
KMJ
Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
KMJ
Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
KMJ
Fedex Truck Catches Fire In Clovis, Only A Few Packages Destroyed
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
Young man saves grandmother from two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno
An 18-year-old family member is being called a hero after saving his grandmother from a two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno.
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
Woman dropped off at hospital suffering from gunshot wound following gas station shooting
A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at the hospital following a shooting at an Arco station in West Central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
KMJ
Man Distracted By Cell Phone Hit, Killed By Driver On The Road In Fresno County, Says CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the middle of the road near Elm and North in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was possibly watching videos on his...
KMJ
Man, Woman Shot and Killed in North Fresno are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
KMJ
Bull Reported Missing out of Squaw Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A Brahman Bull has been reported missing out of Fresno County. Pepe the bull lives next to Badger Mountain House in Squaw Valley. Bull reported missing out of Squaw Valley (Courtesy: Family) He was last seen near Longview Road and Iris Road. Pepe is...
Paso Robles helicopter to survey Coalinga groundwater for salinity
Low-flying helicopter to survey Coalinga and Pyramid Hills areas for groundwater research. – Starting around Nov. 17 and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern Counties near Coalinga and the Pyramid Hills, with limited surveying near Lost Hills. Residents of these areas may see a low-flying helicopter towing a large hoop hanging from a cable.
The work put into Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you think your neighbors decorate for the holidays too early imagine living on Fresno’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. Christmas Tree Lane’s Dean Alexander and his team began setting up his home’s Christmas decorations on October 15. “We don’t have Halloween, we don’t have Thanksgiving, we just have Christmas,” said Alexander. […]
Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
GV Wire
How You Can Make Thanksgiving Special for Fresno Pets in Shelters
The time for giving is here, and Fresno Humane Animal Services hopes that residents will help animals in need of shelter, food, and warmth. For the month of November, the no-kill shelter is offering a deal on adoption fees and hosting a holiday foster event. The shelter is also seeking...
