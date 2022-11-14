ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews battle train boxcar fire in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a train car fire early Wedsndeay morning in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Firefighters say they responded around 4:45 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Blvd. They say two boxcars were on fire. Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the box […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fedex Truck Catches Fire In Clovis, Only A Few Packages Destroyed

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man, Woman Shot and Killed in North Fresno are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Bull Reported Missing out of Squaw Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A Brahman Bull has been reported missing out of Fresno County. Pepe the bull lives next to Badger Mountain House in Squaw Valley. Bull reported missing out of Squaw Valley (Courtesy: Family) He was last seen near Longview Road and Iris Road. Pepe is...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles helicopter to survey Coalinga groundwater for salinity

Low-flying helicopter to survey Coalinga and Pyramid Hills areas for groundwater research. – Starting around Nov. 17 and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern Counties near Coalinga and the Pyramid Hills, with limited surveying near Lost Hills. Residents of these areas may see a low-flying helicopter towing a large hoop hanging from a cable.
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The work put into Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you think your neighbors decorate for the holidays too early imagine living on Fresno’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. Christmas Tree Lane’s Dean Alexander and his team began setting up his home’s Christmas decorations on October 15. “We don’t have Halloween, we don’t have Thanksgiving, we just have Christmas,” said Alexander. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

How You Can Make Thanksgiving Special for Fresno Pets in Shelters

The time for giving is here, and Fresno Humane Animal Services hopes that residents will help animals in need of shelter, food, and warmth. For the month of November, the no-kill shelter is offering a deal on adoption fees and hosting a holiday foster event. The shelter is also seeking...
