Read full article on original website
Related
Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools
After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
arlnow.com
Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities
Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.
Warrenton mayor wins re-election by 11 votes
WARRENTON, Va. — The incumbent in Warrenton's mayoral race bested his opponent by just 11 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Mayor Carter Nevill won his bid for re-election against at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, with a total of 2,072 votes; Carlos collected a total of 2,061 votes with all eight precincts reporting. The race also had a total of 32 write-ins.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
bethesdamagazine.com
Election Day is done, but Montgomery County is still counting 40,000 mail-in ballots
While many state and local candidates have declared victory, the election isn’t over. About 40,000 mail-in ballots still need to be processed in Montgomery County, elections officials say. The Montgomery County Board of Elections resumed canvassing Tuesday morning after a two-day break. During the canvass, bipartisan teams of election...
mocoshow.com
Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County Named Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s Chief Legislative Officer
Governor-Elect Wes Moore has named Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County as his chief legislative officer. Eric Luedtke was first elected in 2010 to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 14 in Montgomery County, which includes parts of Burtonsville, Silver Spring, Olney, Sandy Spring, Brookeville, and Damascus. Luedtke currently serves as the House Majority Leader, as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, and as Chair of the Revenues Subcommittee.
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Annexation Costs Top $500K
The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project. After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that...
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Inside Nova
Nevill wins Warrenton mayoral race by 11 votes
After a contentious campaign, it appears incumbent Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill has won his bid for re-election, fending off at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Nevill received 2,072 votes to Carlos’ 2,061 votes with eight of eight precincts reporting, the state elections website...
Frederick County election results still underway
FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Frederick County, and the Board of Elections said results won’t be announced until Wednesday. The race for County Council continues with a new front-runner for County Council at Large, Democratic candidate Brad M. Young. This general election holds a lot […]
locosports.info
Football: Loudoun County Surges Past Handley in VHSL Region 4C Quarterfinal
Leesburg, Va. — Caroline Layne photographed Loudoun County High School’s football game against John Handley High School in Leesburg on November 12 and posted this photo gallery with 250+ photos! The Dulles District champion Captains grabbed the momentum with a goal line stand just before halftime then surged past the Judges, 42-13, in the second half of their VHSL Region 4C quarterfinal.
All Of Your Silver Line Questions, Answered
The decades-long wait is over. Starting Tuesday afternoon, passengers will be able to take the Silver Line all the way to Dulles Airport and beyond to Ashburn in Loudoun County. The $3 billion project has had a series of ups and downs since it was conceived in the 60s, put...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design
The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
arlnow.com
County may be sued over pickleball courts, civic association says
(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A local civic association says a lawsuit may be imminent over the infamous pickleball pop. In a recent community newsletter, Old Glebe Civic Association leaders detailed their displeasure with the county ending a pilot program that closed a popular standalone pickleball court at Glebe Road Park earlier this year.
loudounnow.com
Kuhn Files Plans for Leesburg-area Data Centers
JK Land Holdings announced Monday it has submitted a site plan application to develop warehouses and data centers on 112 acres southeast of Leesburg. The land is located along Cochran Mill Road and Goose Creek. The tract includes land used for asphalt and concrete plants as well as undeveloped parcels. The new plan calls for transitioning the land for warehouse and data center use. The land is zoned Planned Development–General Industry.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Comments / 2