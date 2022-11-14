Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg issues reminder, personal property tax due in December
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is reminding people of an important tax due in December if they want to avoid a late fee. The second personal property tax installment is due by Monday, Dec. 5. The city said a 10% penalty will be assessed if payment...
Fun and food generate big money for Virginia farmers
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Profit margins can be slim for farmers some years, especially when there are unexpected rises in input costs or declines in markets. That is why farmers are always looking for a way to generate business. Some are taking an approach that puts them in direct contact with the people who buy […]
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Offering Free Career Opportunities
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is offering to help you further your education. This week, it's a look at what career opportunities await you. Emily got to find out how you can make it happen.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation
SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WSET
Luxury RV Resort unanimously shot down by Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reviewed a motion that ultimately blocks a luxury RV resort from being built at its planned Vandola Church Road site. Members of the community had previously voiced disapproval at the plans to build the resort. At...
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
WSET
Memorial service plans announced, UVA invites review of interaction with the suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is continuing to grieve following the deadly on-campus shooting that took place on Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, as well as injuring two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
WSET
Bedrock Church invests $1.9M into Express YMCA on Old Forest Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered into a new partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations and provide new perks for the community. Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old...
WSET
Roanoke eighth-grader earns top honors in 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11...
wakg.com
Some Pittsylvania County Water Customers to Experience Outage on Thursday
The Pittsylvania County Department of Public Works will be repairing a water main leak along Mt. Cross Road on Thursday. Pittsylvania County water customers in this area will experience interrupted water service or loss of pressure from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This temporary outage will affect customers located...
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WSET
Virginia Western culinary professor to compete at Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WSET
Roanoke considers smoke alarm ordinance requiring installation in rental properties
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In order to improve the community’s fire risk, Roanoke City Council will consider adopting an ordinance to require the installation of smoke alarms in rental properties at their meeting on Monday, November 21. While the Virginia Landlord Tenant Act already requires landlords to provide...
WDBJ7.com
T4Tactics offers free situational awareness class to increase safety in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - T4Tactics is making strides to prevent violence and increase safety in the community. The firearm safety academy is offering a free situational awareness class Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The class will teach indicators of an attack, de-escalation techniques and how to handle stress while...
WDBJ7.com
Caesars Virginia will open temporary casino in Danville next year
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesar’s Virginia is planning to open a temporary casino by July of 2023 that will be located right beside the permanent one which is set to open in 2024. Groundwork has already begun for the temporary casino on the former Dan River Schoolfield site on...
