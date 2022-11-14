Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
Tufts appoints Cigdem Talgar for new role as vice provost for educationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
In Greenfield, old Wilson’s Department Store will be 65 apartments, expanded co-op grocery
GREENFIELD — The former Wilson’s Department Store will be redeveloped into 65 mixed-income rental units and an expanded Green Fields Market food store under a plan announced Wednesday by the city, MassDevelopment and developer The Community Builders. MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, bought the...
Way Finders to launch second phase of Library Commons project in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — Way Finders will launch Phase II of Library Commons, an ongoing plan to reshape the Chestnut-Essex Street corridor. The housing nonprofit conducted tours Wednesday of The Essex at 213-215 Chestnut St. Way Finders plans to transform the Victorian property into 12 affordable, family housing units. The Essex...
Indian Orchard property receives a $100,000 redevelopment investment
SPRINGFIELD — The state’s Brownfields Redevelopment Fund has awarded the city a $100,000 grant. MassDevelopment manages the fund, which aims to transform vacant, abandoned, underutilized, industrial or commercial properties through environmental assessments and brownfield site remediation.
Developer may build mixed-use center in Lancaster after residents OK project
LANCASTER -- The auditorium of Mary Rowlandson Elementary School bustled until midnight on Monday after residents cast a vote in a special town meeting to decide what a local developer will be able to build on a massive patch of land off Route 70. On a two-thirds majority vote, residents decided that Southborough developers Capital Group Properties/702 LLC will now be able to build 146 mixed-income dwelling units, storefronts, offices, restaurants, retail shops and medical spaces across...
Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million
Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
Single family residence sells for $510,000 in Worcester
Quoc Viet Bui and Xuan Vu Thi acquired the property at 56 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Haizhen Peng and Yunqiao Liu on Oct. 21, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $180. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street Worcester apartments sue landlords for damages
After being taken to court by landlords Michelle and Bechara Fren 10 days after the roof of their apartment building collapse, the tenants of 267 Mill Street in Worcester are taking their own legal action. Attorneys Tom Vukmirovits and Stephany Alavarez filed counterclaims this week against the Frens on behalf...
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
Construction worker falls 20 feet at Wayland work site, airlifted to hospital
Federal safety officials are working with local police to investigate a construction accident at a Wayland worksite in which a worker fell 20 feet, requiring him to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Wayland police and fire officials said they responded around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to...
Ware officials abandon plans to convert vacant bank into police station
Town officials here have abandoned plans to convert the vacant Country Bank building located downtown to a police station or any other municipal use. At Monday’s special town meeting, an article to accept the 73-75 Main St. building from the bank was dismissed. During a June press conference outside...
Chicopee food drive is a reminder of an ongoing need (Editorial)
There’s strength in numbers. Chicopee city officials and employees are taking that maxim to heart. The city’s 1,200 employees are joining in a collaborative goodwill effort to feed citizens who need some help. They have organized a two-day food drive to help stock the shelves of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry, a location many families of limited means rely upon for food, notably though not exclusively during the holiday season.
Auction of Agawam banquet house Chez Josef postponed with bankruptcy filing
AGAWAM — The owners of Chez Josef filed Tuesday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, delaying the planned foreclosure auction of the shuttered banquet house and its thousands of left-behind dishes, baking sheets, furniture and wedding bric-a-brac. The auction is now set for Jan. 18, 2023, said Paul W. Scheer,...
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
Three-bedroom home sells for $552,389 in Westhampton
Gen 2 West Llc bought the property at 80 Easthampton Road, Westhampton, from Estates Inc Meehan on Oct. 28, 2022, for $552,389 which represents a price per square foot of $324. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 2,186,364 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women
WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week
Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
