Lancaster, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Developer may build mixed-use center in Lancaster after residents OK project

LANCASTER -- The auditorium of Mary Rowlandson Elementary School bustled until midnight on Monday after residents cast a vote in a special town meeting to decide what a local developer will be able to build on a massive patch of land off Route 70. On a two-thirds majority vote, residents decided that Southborough developers Capital Group Properties/702 LLC will now be able to build 146 mixed-income dwelling units, storefronts, offices, restaurants, retail shops and medical spaces across...
LANCASTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million

Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $510,000 in Worcester

Quoc Viet Bui and Xuan Vu Thi acquired the property at 56 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Haizhen Peng and Yunqiao Liu on Oct. 21, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $180. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee food drive is a reminder of an ongoing need (Editorial)

There’s strength in numbers. Chicopee city officials and employees are taking that maxim to heart. The city’s 1,200 employees are joining in a collaborative goodwill effort to feed citizens who need some help. They have organized a two-day food drive to help stock the shelves of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry, a location many families of limited means rely upon for food, notably though not exclusively during the holiday season.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values

A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?

WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $552,389 in Westhampton

Gen 2 West Llc bought the property at 80 Easthampton Road, Westhampton, from Estates Inc Meehan on Oct. 28, 2022, for $552,389 which represents a price per square foot of $324. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 2,186,364 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
WESTHAMPTON, MA
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women

WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week

Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

