ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepositivecommunity.com

We Love an African American Parade!

Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire department

The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received a federal grant providing nearly $2.4 million to hire additional firefighters, but the city plans to decline the funding. PIX11's Jim Vasil explains why. Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire …. The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received...
HACKENSACK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue

One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Bee-Line bus fares to be free during holiday season in Westchester

Bee-Line Bus fares will be free during the holiday season in Westchester County. Anyone riding the Bee-Line won't have to pay Nov. 19 -27 and then again Dec. 7-26. "I think this will be very helpful to the people that work in retail or work in downtown settings so that they can commute to work and have that extra savings," says Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy