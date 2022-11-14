Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
News 12
New Bridgeport community center offers employment opportunities to formerly incarcerated
A new Bridgeport nonprofit opened Wednesday, giving people who served time in prison a second chance at life. HomeBridge Ventures Community Center, which is located at 1 Lafayette Circle, says it believes in healing, hiring and hope. "We're looking to help men and women who are returning that need support...
New Brunswick rapper saves teen girl trapped on rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
thepositivecommunity.com
We Love an African American Parade!
Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
News 12
North Rockland SD hopes to recoup $50,000 after it canceled guest speaker Angela Davis
The North Rockland School District could be out of a lot of money after canceling a guest speaker. North Rockland's superintendent of schools spoke with News 12 after we received several complaints and questions from people in the school community about Angela Davis being invited to speak off campus with students next month.
State of Our Schools: Analyzing state math and reading test results in New York City
News 12's Kurt Semder sits down with Dr. Dia Bryant, the executive director of the Education Trust New York, about the latest state math and reading test results.
pix11.com
Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire department
The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received a federal grant providing nearly $2.4 million to hire additional firefighters, but the city plans to decline the funding. PIX11's Jim Vasil explains why. Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire …. The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received...
Army veteran from Kings Park thanks staff at Stony Brook University Hospital for saving him from stroke
Dr. David Fiorella and his team took over quickly before severe damage could be done.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue
One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Judge: Former Norwalk official on house arrest can’t visit parents for Thanksgiving
A Stamford Superior Court judge denied that request from Ellen Wink Wednesday but said trips to see them can be reconsidered.
News 12
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower. That tower would be over 100 feet high and sit in a public wooded area, next to an elementary school and homes. Officials Tuesday visited the proposed site of the...
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow
Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.
News 12
Bee-Line bus fares to be free during holiday season in Westchester
Bee-Line Bus fares will be free during the holiday season in Westchester County. Anyone riding the Bee-Line won't have to pay Nov. 19 -27 and then again Dec. 7-26. "I think this will be very helpful to the people that work in retail or work in downtown settings so that they can commute to work and have that extra savings," says Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
Rockland County probes possibly illegal basement apartments in Spring Valley
News 12 was sent a tip about possible illegal apartments in the basement of 14 South Main St., near El Diamante Bar and Restaurant.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Comments / 0