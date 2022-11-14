Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro Council approves $50 million for affordable housing in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Council has approved $30 million from the American Rescue Plan and $20 million from the Barnes Fund to create more affordable housing in Nashville. The push for more housing has been a top priority for Mayor John Cooper. A location on 2nd Avenue...
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
Metro Council approves more funding for affordable housing
More than $30 million was approved from the American Rescue Plan and $20 million from the Barnes Fund to create more than 700 affordable units in Nashville.
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
‘It’s unacceptably high’: Nashville mayor comments on 2022 murder rates surpassing year-to-date numbers from 2021
As Davidson County approaches 100 murders so far this year, Nashville Mayor John Cooper pointed to a cause for the growing crime that's already surpassed the 91 homicides noted by Metro Police this time last year.
WKRN
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
fox17.com
BNA expects crowds for Thanksgiving holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Thanksgiving is around the corner, Nashville International Airport (BNA) expects to have a large amount of people come through its doors between Nov. 20-28. To deal with the congestion, BNA 'urges' passengers to heed the following guidelines. Firstly, passengers are asked to check to...
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
WKRN
TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. “It’s unacceptably high”: Nashville mayor comments …...
fox17.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
fox17.com
Mayor partners with Titans to fund new sports fields for MNPS high schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor's office has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to donate $15 million for new sports fields at high schools across the Metro district. Each Metro Nashville Public Schools high school would receive $1 million to put towards building a new athletic field or to improve facilities.
WKRN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
fox17.com
Lead drug prosecutors respond to Brookmeade Park concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drugs arrests, fires, and overdoses is what continues to go on at Nashville's Brookmeade Park. Some community members call what's happening catch and release, a system that lets the offenders back out on the streets. “We’re still waiting for the individuals to be helped in...
wpln.org
Riverchase Apartments are gone. Now the Metro Council clears the way for a mixed-use development to be built.
A Texas-based developer will build a mixed-use development where an East Nashville apartment complex once stood. It will include housing, retail space and changes to the street connections. The Riverchase Apartments property sits east of I-24 near downtown. It’s in walking distance of where the city is discussing a new...
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.
Comments / 1