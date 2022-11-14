ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

BNA expects crowds for Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Thanksgiving is around the corner, Nashville International Airport (BNA) expects to have a large amount of people come through its doors between Nov. 20-28. To deal with the congestion, BNA 'urges' passengers to heed the following guidelines. Firstly, passengers are asked to check to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations

Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. “It’s unacceptably high”: Nashville mayor comments …...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mayor partners with Titans to fund new sports fields for MNPS high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor's office has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to donate $15 million for new sports fields at high schools across the Metro district. Each Metro Nashville Public Schools high school would receive $1 million to put towards building a new athletic field or to improve facilities.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Lead drug prosecutors respond to Brookmeade Park concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drugs arrests, fires, and overdoses is what continues to go on at Nashville's Brookmeade Park. Some community members call what's happening catch and release, a system that lets the offenders back out on the streets. “We’re still waiting for the individuals to be helped in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy