NBC News

25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion

No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.
Apartment Therapy

These Editor-Tested Pottery Barn Sofas and Rugs Are on Major Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re approaching the busy holiday season, so you’re likely scrambling to get your house ready for impending guests and dashing to finish (or get started on) your gift shopping. We get it — now is not the time for a complete living room revamp. But… it also kind of is. That’s because top home goods retailers are already rolling out their Black Friday deals, so you can find amazing markdowns on things like countertop appliances, bedding, and vacuums. And these aren’t some small, hole-in-the-wall stores, but rather mainstream brands like Pottery Barn, which is offering significant discounts on many of the editor-tested rugs and sofas featured in our Personal Shopper series. Even if you’re completely dissatisfied with the current look of your living room, simply implementing a new sectional or a beautiful handwoven rug will give the space an obvious transformation — and visitors will surely notice. So waste no time, and check out these fabulous finds while they’re on sale.
SheKnows

This Site Is Full of Developmental Toys for Newborns Through Preschoolers — Here Are the Best Gifts to Buy for Every Age

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Developmental toys are great … in theory. But will my 8-month-old actually like playing with wooden items? Will my 3-year-old get frustrated with a “tinkering” toy that is supposed to teach fine motor skills but really just leads to tears and “Mama, can you do this please?” No, as a mom of three, I need toys that are educational, age appropriate, and super fun for my littles — or else there’s not really a point. So, when my editor mentioned searching...
PopSugar

How to Style Your Home's Entryway Like a Pro

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The first place anyone sees in your home is the entryway. Depending on how...
Herald Community Newspapers

How you can elevate your outdoor entertaining space this fall

(BPT) - Autumn is a magical time of year, with cooler temperatures and colorful, changing leaves. Depending on where you live, it may still be warm enough to enjoy entertaining friends and family outside throughout much of the season. However, if it’s not so warm where you live, there are other solutions that create easy and affordable ways to elevate your outdoor space.
Apartment Therapy

Great Jones Just Released Its Famous Dutch Ovens (Plus an Embroidered Apron) in a Limited-Edition Collaboration With Lisa Says Gah

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Great Jones is no stranger to colorful cookware. Even in their collaborations, this editor-loved brand never fails to impress with eye-catching decals and joyful product offerings. It only makes sense, then, that the company behind one of our favorite Dutch ovens would partner with equally eye-popping fashion brand Lisa Says Gah. This holiday season, the two have released a three-item kitchen collection (available starting today!) featuring some of Great Jones’ greatest hits adorned with 1960s-inspired designs. But, don’t let the products’ retro alpine aesthetic fool you — each modern piece is highly functional and ready to assist you through the high volume of winter cooking that lies ahead. You won’t want to delay, either, as the launch is bound to sell out quickly. Get one or more of the items for yourself or as an upcoming gift for the loved one in your life who dazzles in the kitchen. Read on to see each piece in the lineup.

