Slidell, LA

WDSU

Eden Isles home damaged in fire

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 battled a house fire in Eden Isles in Slidell Monday morning. The fire started at a home on 415 Eden Isles Drive. Firefighters say the homeowner woke up to the smell of something burning. When they went to find what caused the smell, the smoke detectors in the home began to sound.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive

Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening. FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes

A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

I-10 EB near Chef Menteur reopen after semi-truck overturns

NEW ORLEANS — I-10 East at Chef is reopen after crews cleared an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The truck blocked all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews were on the scene while the truck was raised and towed away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash

SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Gretna police searching for missing teen with autism

GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department is searching for a teenager with a severe case of autism who was reported missing Tuesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street when a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Jevsel Carranza, missing. Carranza reportedly has...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans local news

