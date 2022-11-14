Read full article on original website
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Eden Isles home damaged in fire
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 battled a house fire in Eden Isles in Slidell Monday morning. The fire started at a home on 415 Eden Isles Drive. Firefighters say the homeowner woke up to the smell of something burning. When they went to find what caused the smell, the smoke detectors in the home began to sound.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
Cable on Belle Chasse Bridge Falls and Hits Vehicle
One commuter in Plaquemines Parish had quite the scare this morning.
Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive
Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
Belle Chasse Bridge reopens after construction cable hits car
BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Belle Chasse Bridge has reopened after a vehicle allegedly hit a barrier that prevents cars from going into the water when the bridge is raised for boat traffic. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said that a car hit one of the safety barriers. It's...
Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening. FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed two people. The crash occurred on LA Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas, and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the New Orleans Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died in the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west.
I-10 EB near Chef Menteur reopen after semi-truck overturns
NEW ORLEANS — I-10 East at Chef is reopen after crews cleared an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The truck blocked all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews were on the scene while the truck was raised and towed away.
Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash
SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
Driver killed when stalled SUV struck, bursts into flames at Tchoupitoulas exit
NEW ORLEANS — The driver of a Ford Explorer was killed when their stalled Ford Explorer was struck from behind and burst into flames on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west early Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Police, the driver's vehicle was stalled in the middle...
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
Gretna police searching for missing teen with autism
GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department is searching for a teenager with a severe case of autism who was reported missing Tuesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street when a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Jevsel Carranza, missing. Carranza reportedly has...
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
Fiery overnight crash kills one, injures two near Crescent City Connection
An overnight crash left one person dead and two other people injured on US Highway 90 in New Orleans, police announced Sunday (Nov. 13).
Severn Drainage Improvement Project wraps up; Metairie traffic and businesses flow as normal
METAIRIE, La. — The flow of traffic and business now moving forward, 14 months behind schedule. Jefferson Parish Director of Public Works Mark Drewes says the Severn Drainage Improvement Project wrapped late Friday and lanes between West Esplanade Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard opened shortly after. He says now...
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
