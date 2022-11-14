ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Jefferson Forest students looking to raise $20,000 for regional theatre competition

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Students at Jefferson Forest High School need your help in order to send them to a 10-state regional theatre competition. The Cavalier Theatre's rendition of The Beggar's Opera earned them a top-two finish at the Virginia Theatre Association (VTA) conference, out of 33 competing schools. This qualifies them for the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Kentucky March 1-5. The group now needs $20,000 to cover the expenses.
FOREST, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Know the Signs of OCD and How to Get Help

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Obsessive Compulsive Disorder affects many people. Some may not even know they have it. But there are signs you should go to see a doctor. Emily finds out what to look for and how to get help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
LYNCHBURG, VA

