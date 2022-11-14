Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
Roanoke eighth-grader earns top honors in 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11...
WSET
Memorial service plans announced, UVA invites review of interaction with the suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is continuing to grieve following the deadly on-campus shooting that took place on Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, as well as injuring two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan.
vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WSET
Jefferson Forest students looking to raise $20,000 for regional theatre competition
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Students at Jefferson Forest High School need your help in order to send them to a 10-state regional theatre competition. The Cavalier Theatre's rendition of The Beggar's Opera earned them a top-two finish at the Virginia Theatre Association (VTA) conference, out of 33 competing schools. This qualifies them for the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Kentucky March 1-5. The group now needs $20,000 to cover the expenses.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WSET
Know the Signs of OCD and How to Get Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Obsessive Compulsive Disorder affects many people. Some may not even know they have it. But there are signs you should go to see a doctor. Emily finds out what to look for and how to get help.
WSET
'It's just horrific:' The heartbreaking healing process of UVA students, Gov. Youngkin
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is pushing through these last 48 heartbreaking hours after they lost three of their own student-athletes. "As a dad, and as a Virginian, we're all broken today," Governor Glenn Youngkin said. The campus, mourning the loss of three football players:...
WSET
Iron & Ale plans memorial for shooting victim, announces return to business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the deadly shooting of a member of the Iron & Ale family, the restaurant took to social media on Wednesday to share its thoughts and make some announcements for the community. This comes after last Friday's tragic shooting of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson inside the...
WSET
Virginia Western culinary professor to compete at Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of...
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
WSET
Virginia college football teams to honor UVA shooting victims in weekend games
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some Virginia college football teams are coming together to honor the UVA shooting victims during their weekend games. They will be honoring the victims by wearing a helmet decal. This is in honor of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry who were killed...
wfirnews.com
Lynchburg looks for help with its gun violence issue from Roanoke organization
Just down Route 29 from Charlottesville where three students at UVA were shot dead Sunday night by another student, the City of Lynchburg is no stranger to gun violence and now community leaders may soon have one more tool at the ready as they work to reduce those incidents. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
WSET
Lynchburg restaurants pledge profits to support of Iron & Ale after tragic shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Restaurants in the Hill City are coming together to show support for the crew and family members at Iron and Ale. My Dog Duke's Diner, The Water Dog, and Market at Main are stepping up and helping out their fellow restaurant. Dave Henderson is the...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
WDBJ7.com
T4Tactics offers free situational awareness class to increase safety in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - T4Tactics is making strides to prevent violence and increase safety in the community. The firearm safety academy is offering a free situational awareness class Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The class will teach indicators of an attack, de-escalation techniques and how to handle stress while...
iheart.com
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
WSET
Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
