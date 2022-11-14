Just in case anyone out there didn’t watch last night’s Saturday Night Live for some reason, maybe because the show insists on booking a controversial host every year like it’s a corporate mandate to goose the ratings a bit before going back to non-controversial hosts so the writers and main cast can be like “it sure was weird when we had that bad person on” as if they weren’t complicit on some level (but, at the same time, sometimes your job does things that you don’t agree with and you’re not allowed to share whether or not you think it’s a good idea, so who are we to judge?), NBC announced last night that the show’s next host and musical guest will be Keke Palmer and SZA.

3 DAYS AGO