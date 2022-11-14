Read full article on original website
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes
No one enjoys Halloween more than your favorite celebrities. Every year they flex how their wealth grants them access to the best costume ideas, and this year the tradition continues. It’s officially spooky season, and we are back outside in full force. To celebrate Halloween 2022, your favorite celebs...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
A.V. Club
Keke Palmer to make Saturday Night Live debut with SZA
Just in case anyone out there didn’t watch last night’s Saturday Night Live for some reason, maybe because the show insists on booking a controversial host every year like it’s a corporate mandate to goose the ratings a bit before going back to non-controversial hosts so the writers and main cast can be like “it sure was weird when we had that bad person on” as if they weren’t complicit on some level (but, at the same time, sometimes your job does things that you don’t agree with and you’re not allowed to share whether or not you think it’s a good idea, so who are we to judge?), NBC announced last night that the show’s next host and musical guest will be Keke Palmer and SZA.
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Beyoncé ties Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever
It's a true renaissance for Beyoncé at the Grammys. The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé led the pack with nine nods. This means she's now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations for any artist in history, as they both have 88, according to Billboard.
Essence
Beyoncé Makes History With Grammy Nomination For Best Dance/Electronic Album
Latto, GloRilla, Muni Long, and Viola Davis also received coveted noms during today's announcement. Today, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in February. Artists such as Beyoncé Knowles, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, and Dojo Cat led this...
Early Christmas Gift: Keke Palmer and SZA to Join ‘SNL’ in December
Keke Palmer will host Saturday Night Live for the first time when the show returns on Dec. 3. SZA will join her as musical guest. “Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you” Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele’s Nope, excitedly posted to Twitter early Sunday morning. She followed up with “Fck I meant *GUESS WHO damn!”
Dave Chappelle Gives SNL Monologue And Mentions Kanye West
Dave Chappelle hosted SNL over the weekend and gave an extended monologue as only Dave can.
Black Star Bring Out Madlib During The Duo's 'SNL' Debut
Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey delivered an unforgettable performance.
talentrecap.com
Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations
Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
SZA Confirms the Title of Her New Album: ‘S.O.S.’
Ahead of her Saturday Night Live musical guest spot next month, SZA has revealed the title of her upcoming, much-anticipated new album: S.O.S. Speaking to Billboard, the singer said that the LP — the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl — is still on course for an undetermined December release date; SZA will appear on the Keke Palmer-hosted episode of SNL on Dec. 3. SZA added that she’s “currently stressed” about meeting the December deadline. “I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart,” she told Billboard. “But it’s not like, the album pressure…...
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine
Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay-Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song Break...
SZA announces new album ‘S.O.S.’ slated for December release
Five years after her breakout debut studio album “Ctrl,” R&B singer SZA is ramping up the rollout for her follow-up effort. The new project is called “S.O.S.” and is set for a December release date, according to a new Billboard interview. The sounds of the upcoming...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Shows Off Slick Dance Moves In New 'Rich Spirit' Music Video
Kendrick Lamar has released a new music video for “Rich Spirit” off his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Check it out below. The visual to the fan-favorite record off the album was directed by Calmatic and finds K Dot in an empty home wearing a red outfit with cowboy boots. Before long, the Compton rapper begins showing off some dance moves, similar to those he’s been performing on his world tour.
‘Funny Girl’ Cast Album With Lea Michele in the Works
It’s time to retire those “Glee” covers of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People.” Lea Michele and the company of Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival have recorded a cast album. Michele made the announcement during the curtain call of Wednesday evening’s performance. Her words were shared through the production’s Instagram account. “We have a little bit of a secret that we wanted to let you all in on and — Oh! We’re live on Instagram. We are all so so so proud to announce that we are going to be releasing our original cast Broadway recording of ‘Funny Girl,'” Michele said. “We...
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
