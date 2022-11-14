ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Veterans Day an Opportunity to Honor and to Learn, Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt Says at College's Veterans Day Ceremony

By Duane Bonifer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgil.com

You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon

Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
GALESBURG, IL
rcreader.com

Rhythm City Welcomes Craig Morgan on Saturday, April 29

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 15, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Country Music Artist Craig Morgan will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8PM. Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country-music icon, TV personality, celebrated...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

SCC Theatre Will Present Texan Comedy “Greater Tuna,” November 18–20

BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Scott Community College Theatre Department is proud to present its fall theatre production, Greater Tuna. Performances will be held at Scott Community College's Black Box Theatre, Friday, November 18, 7:30PM; Saturday, November 19, 7:30PM; and Sunday, November 20, 2:30PM. Greater Tuna is...
BETTENDORF, IA
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Native Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere. Below you’ll find information about a sailor with ties to your area. Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class David Benson, from Galesburg, Illinois, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, performs routine maintenance on a helicopter tail rotor paddle, Nov. 9, 2022. Exercise Silent Wolverine is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting their first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
GALESBURG, IL
rcreader.com

"Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition" Opens at the Putnam

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s is thrilled to bring back KEVA planks, this time with a fun, winter-time twist! The exhibit, which initially ran throughout the summer, introduces visitors of all ages to problem-solving and abstract-thinking, using mathematics, physics, and design with fun, simple building materials. Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition includes 3,600-square feet of building space and over 15,000 KEVA planks, along with a pre-built castle, snowflakes, a sled, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Hall of Fame sports broadcaster returns to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hall of Fame and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner has some tips for the next generation of communication professionals. Steiner said his advice to those starting out is to “be yourself and be honest and truthful. Everything else will then take care of itself.”
PEORIA, IL
wvik.org

Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening

On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
GALESBURG, IL
rcreader.com

“A Library Is Born: RIPL the Prequel,” November 29

Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. Before the Rock Island Public Library became a literally public library, there was a subscription library that started in 1855. And on November 29 at the downtown branch, the informative and engaging program A Library Is Born: RIPL the Prequel will take participants back to the very beginning, detailing the process that led to the building's 1872 opening as Illinois' first truly public library.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store Brings Joy to Local Children

Applications for the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store and Christmas Baskets are currently being accepted for children age birth to fourteen that live in Warren County, says Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “The Community Christmas Store is an opportunity for parents to come and shop for their children. They pay $5...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

See Union Pacific railroad history in Silvis

Three famous locomotives are making their way to Silvis, and the public will have a rare chance to see them this weekend, for a price. The Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) has announced the delivery of three locomotives recently deaccessioned from Union Pacific (UP) in 2021, to the RRHMA shop facility at 1102 2nd Avenue North, Silvis. The delivery train left Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Nov. 11, and is scheduled to arrive in Silvis on Saturday, Nov. 19th.
SILVIS, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PEKIN, IL
rcreader.com

Lighting on the Commons Saturday, November 19, in Downtown Moline

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 15, 2022) — The annual Lighting on the Commons will kick off the holiday season in downtown Moline this Saturday, November 19. Spend the afternoon on the John Deere Commons. Festivities begin at 3:30PM and culminate with a lighting ceremony and fireworks beginning at 6PM. Admission to the event is free.
MOLINE, IL
Washington Examiner

Missing ballots found in New Jersey county

The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Scott County recounts absentee ballots

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins conducted an administrative recount Tuesday for the 2022 election. “My job is to audit the numbers and ensure 100% accurate results. If there is any question, I believe a recount is necessary,” Tompkins said, adding that an internal audit identified a discrepancy of 2 percent (470 ballots) in absentee and special voters precinct ballot.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
rcreader.com

Cookies and Dreams Returns to Downtown Davenport for a Special Month-Long Holiday Pop-Up

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — Cookies and Dreams is returning, for a limited time, to Downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up, where you can get a selection of their classic cookies and all their seasonal ones along with some mystery flavors that will change from week to week. They’ll also be selling gift cards, merchandise and special holiday items like house made hot cocoa.
DAVENPORT, IA

