Plumas County News
Truck blocking northbound lane on 89 north of Greenville Wye
The California Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned truck on Highway 89, 1 block north of the Greenville Wye, this morning Nov. 16. There are also concrete blocks in the roadway. The CHP, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, and Fish and Wildlife are on scene directing traffic.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 9-13: Alcohol and ice doesn’t make nice
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 9-13 November 9. Where’s the...
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
Plumas County News
PG&E continues to underground power lines in Greenville area; trying to minimize delays
PG&E crews are continuing to place power lines underground along Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Greenville. After a brief stoppage due to weather, the work will continue this week, with another break from the work starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Work will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
Caltrans workers save woman and 4 dogs after crash near Susanville
SUSANVILLE — Caltrans workers saved a woman and her four dogs after a crash left them dangling in the air for seven hours 130 feet below a highway.The crash happened earlier in November on Highway 32 near Susanville.Two Caltrans workers clearing snow off the road spotted the car on its side next to a tree. Rescue crews responded and removed the woman and three of her dogs from the wrecked car, but one of her dogs was missing.The next day, another Caltrans worker heard about the missing dog and began to make daily stops at the crash site, hoping to spot the missing animal.Three days later, the worker spotted the dog down an embankment and climbed down to bring the dog to safety.He later returned it to its owners.
Plumas County News
Efforts continue to preserve Lake Almanor and the Plumas County economy
What happens at Lake Almanor stays at Lake Almanor? Not when it comes to detrimental impacts to its water quality. Those ramifications would be felt across Plumas County. During the Plumas Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 8 meeting, members of the Defend Lake Almanor Task Force made a presentation outlining the critical juncture the group, and by their calculations, the county, is in.
Plumas County News
City approves contract with Plumas County Sheriffs’ Office, water line relocation
At a recent meeting of the City of Portola city hall, council members discussed water line relocation related to upcoming Caltrans work on State Route 70, the sheriffs’ contract for the upcoming year, along with other housekeeping items. Mayor Pro Tem Tom Cooley followed up on the last report...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
mynspr.org
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens
Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans worker who rescued woman from Feather River receives state’s Medal of Valor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Caltrans worker in Butte County was one of four workers to receive the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor award for risking his life to help save a woman last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the award to Travis Sutton after he helped save a...
actionnewsnow.com
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
Plumas County News
Communities Rising Nov. 15: So much happening
It’s been six months since our District Attorney David Hollister announced the PG&E settlement offers along with the announcement of PG&E making donations to various Plumas County non-profits agencies who both helped during the Dixie Fire and organizations affected by the fire. It’s hard to believe we are at the six month mark. How have these entities planned to spend the money? Where is it going?
chicotaxpayers.com
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
Plumas County News
Plumas County’s fall color promoted to regional tourists
From Sept. 13 to Nov. 3 the Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) promoted the natural beauty of Plumas County and seasonal tourism through the publication of the Awesome Autumn Blog, a new brochure at local businesses, and on social media. Amateur and professional photographers submitted photos and “peeped” fall color hotspots to provide a weekly, sometimes twice weekly, foliage updates.
actionnewsnow.com
Juvenile suspect in Durham stabbing identified by BCSO
DURHAM, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a stabbing at the intersection of Aguas Frias Road and Duncan Road, BCSO said. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov.11, BCSO received a call on a reported fight where the caller indicated multiple people were stabbed, BCSO said. Deputies...
CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley. Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
Plumas County News
Christmas in Old Town Portola comes Friday, December 2
The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce and the City of Portola are pleased to bring back the beloved annual Christmas in Old Town event. One and all are warmly invited to join in on the holiday festivities in the City of Portola on Friday, December 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Caboose parking lot in downtown Portola on Commercial Street.
