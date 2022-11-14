ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Plumas County News

Truck blocking northbound lane on 89 north of Greenville Wye

The California Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned truck on Highway 89, 1 block north of the Greenville Wye, this morning Nov. 16. There are also concrete blocks in the roadway. The CHP, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, and Fish and Wildlife are on scene directing traffic.
GREENVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 9-13: Alcohol and ice doesn’t make nice

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 9-13 November 9. Where’s the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans workers save woman and 4 dogs after crash near Susanville

SUSANVILLE — Caltrans workers saved a woman and her four dogs after a crash left them dangling in the air for seven hours 130 feet below a highway.The crash happened earlier in November on Highway 32 near Susanville.Two Caltrans workers clearing snow off the road spotted the car on its side next to a tree. Rescue crews responded and removed the woman and three of her dogs from the wrecked car, but one of her dogs was missing.The next day, another Caltrans worker heard about the missing dog and began to make daily stops at the crash site, hoping to spot the missing animal.Three days later, the worker spotted the dog down an embankment and climbed down to bring the dog to safety.He later returned it to its owners.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Efforts continue to preserve Lake Almanor and the Plumas County economy

What happens at Lake Almanor stays at Lake Almanor? Not when it comes to detrimental impacts to its water quality. Those ramifications would be felt across Plumas County. During the Plumas Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 8 meeting, members of the Defend Lake Almanor Task Force made a presentation outlining the critical juncture the group, and by their calculations, the county, is in.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
mynspr.org

After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens

Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
PALERMO, CA
Plumas County News

Communities Rising Nov. 15: So much happening

It’s been six months since our District Attorney David Hollister announced the PG&E settlement offers along with the announcement of PG&E making donations to various Plumas County non-profits agencies who both helped during the Dixie Fire and organizations affected by the fire. It’s hard to believe we are at the six month mark. How have these entities planned to spend the money? Where is it going?
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
chicotaxpayers.com

Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park

Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
Plumas County News

Plumas County’s fall color promoted to regional tourists

From Sept. 13 to Nov. 3 the Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) promoted the natural beauty of Plumas County and seasonal tourism through the publication of the Awesome Autumn Blog, a new brochure at local businesses, and on social media. Amateur and professional photographers submitted photos and “peeped” fall color hotspots to provide a weekly, sometimes twice weekly, foliage updates.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Juvenile suspect in Durham stabbing identified by BCSO

DURHAM, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a stabbing at the intersection of Aguas Frias Road and Duncan Road, BCSO said. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov.11, BCSO received a call on a reported fight where the caller indicated multiple people were stabbed, BCSO said. Deputies...
DURHAM, CA
FOX40

CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley.  Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Plumas County News

Christmas in Old Town Portola comes Friday, December 2

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce and the City of Portola are pleased to bring back the beloved annual Christmas in Old Town event. One and all are warmly invited to join in on the holiday festivities in the City of Portola on Friday, December 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Caboose parking lot in downtown Portola on Commercial Street.
PORTOLA, CA

