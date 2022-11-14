Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Hikers find strange green crystalline growth in New York woods. What on earth is it?
Hikers recently stumbled upon something strange in the New York woods. A pair of broken branches brimming bluish green on both ends, the rotting wood filled with something like crystals, a photo snapped in the Catskill Mountains show. The color sticks out in nature, more akin to rare gems or...
Should You Cut Your Hydrangeas Back In The Fall?
The first rule of deadheading hydrangeas is to only do it when necessary. While some guidelines are different, find out how to best navigate this process.
Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose
Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
San Diego Channel
Don't like bagging leaves? Here is your excuse not to
It's that time of year when more leaves are on the ground than on the trees. Our first instinct may be to bag them up and throw them away, but it's estimated 8 million tons of bagged leaves end up in landfills each year. More environmentalists are bringing attention to...
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need
When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
15 Plants For Your Garden That Will Bring Positive Energy
From herbs to vibrantly colored flowers and succulents, plants may be the superheroes of optimism. Here are some energetic plants for your garden.
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
5 Tips For Gardening With Terracotta Pots
There are best practices for everything, so we've put together some helpful tips to keep in mind when container gardening with terracotta pots.
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leave the leaves! How you can help critters that take shelter in leaf litter during Michigan winters
There are many types of insects and wildlife in Michigan that seek shelter during the winter and leaf litter provides that much-needed shelter, according to the DNR. Those leaves help insects, amphibians and small mammals stay warm over the winter. Some insects even rely on the leaves for different stages of the lives, either to hide among them or to eat.
vinlove.net
Planting a plant that neutralizes the soil “dogs eat rocks, chickens eat gravel”, the results are like… winning the lottery
From the barren land, farmers in Nho Quan, and Ninh Binh grow Custard apple green areas of land “dogs eat rocks, chickens eat gravel”. The harvest, the price, the profit of hundreds of millions of dong per crop, the people are as happy as winning the lottery. Phu...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stinkhorn fungi live up to their name
Despite the many negative statements about Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nicole, at least it provided ample rain after about two dry months. Even this late in the year, the moisture supports growth, but in late autumn the development usually takes place unseen, below ground. That is not the case with native fungi...
The Amenity Experts Agree Every Kitchen Island Should Have
Builders include these workhorse features in newly constructed houses frequently these days. Still, it usually takes a remodel to achieve this versatility.
BBC
Work to improve Quarry Hill Nature Reserve set to begin
A project that aims to transform a nature reserve on the site of a former quarry is due to start within weeks. The plans for Quarry Hill Nature Reserve in Nelson aim to make the area more welcoming and attractive. It includes improvements to steps and pathways, handrails will be...
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
earth.com
Half of plants used in reforestation projects do not survive
As we face the consequences of climate change there is renewed impetus to restore forests so that they can once again provide ecosystem services, such as protecting species, sequestering carbon and securing livelihoods. But planting trees in areas that have been disturbed or denuded is costly, as is the maintenance of the new saplings after planting. This makes it especially important to understand the best conditions for successful reforestation.
Evolutionary mystery of harmonious flower meadow may be solved
Amid the heights of a mountain range in southwestern China, thousands of different species of rhododendrons mysteriously live together in harmony, without fighting as they do in other areas for the pollinators that are crucial to their continued survival.
Guide To Outdoor Christmas Trees
Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Cardboard Recycling Guide: Step-by-step Process, Benefits, & More
You have seen and used cardboard several times. But do you know what it is made of? This popular and durable packaging material is made from tree pulp, usually from pine trees. Thus, you can guess that one of the primary benefits of cardboard recycling is that it promotes sustainability by saving trees. It takes several tons of trees to manufacture a single ton of new cardboard. Imagine the consequences for the planet if individuals and corporates do not prioritize cardboard waste recycling.
earth.com
Eastern red bats do well in managed forests
The loss of forests is not good news for bats. Clearance and harvesting of trees threaten the habitat of many bat species that make their homes in forests. Although policy makers understand the importance to biodiversity of in-tact forest habitats, it is unlikely that timber harvesting will ever stop. Humans need wood and so most forest areas will undoubtedly end up being managed for various human needs, including tree growth and removal, hunting and recreation.
Comments / 0