Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose

Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
Don't like bagging leaves? Here is your excuse not to

It's that time of year when more leaves are on the ground than on the trees. Our first instinct may be to bag them up and throw them away, but it's estimated 8 million tons of bagged leaves end up in landfills each year. More environmentalists are bringing attention to...
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need

When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Leave the leaves! How you can help critters that take shelter in leaf litter during Michigan winters

There are many types of insects and wildlife in Michigan that seek shelter during the winter and leaf litter provides that much-needed shelter, according to the DNR. Those leaves help insects, amphibians and small mammals stay warm over the winter. Some insects even rely on the leaves for different stages of the lives, either to hide among them or to eat.
Stinkhorn fungi live up to their name

Despite the many negative statements about Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nicole, at least it provided ample rain after about two dry months. Even this late in the year, the moisture supports growth, but in late autumn the development usually takes place unseen, below ground. That is not the case with native fungi...
Work to improve Quarry Hill Nature Reserve set to begin

A project that aims to transform a nature reserve on the site of a former quarry is due to start within weeks. The plans for Quarry Hill Nature Reserve in Nelson aim to make the area more welcoming and attractive. It includes improvements to steps and pathways, handrails will be...
Half of plants used in reforestation projects do not survive

As we face the consequences of climate change there is renewed impetus to restore forests so that they can once again provide ecosystem services, such as protecting species, sequestering carbon and securing livelihoods. But planting trees in areas that have been disturbed or denuded is costly, as is the maintenance of the new saplings after planting. This makes it especially important to understand the best conditions for successful reforestation.
Evolutionary mystery of harmonious flower meadow may be solved

Amid the heights of a mountain range in southwestern China, thousands of different species of rhododendrons mysteriously live together in harmony, without fighting as they do in other areas for the pollinators that are crucial to their continued survival.
Guide To Outdoor Christmas Trees

Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
Cardboard Recycling Guide: Step-by-step Process, Benefits, & More

You have seen and used cardboard several times. But do you know what it is made of? This popular and durable packaging material is made from tree pulp, usually from pine trees. Thus, you can guess that one of the primary benefits of cardboard recycling is that it promotes sustainability by saving trees. It takes several tons of trees to manufacture a single ton of new cardboard. Imagine the consequences for the planet if individuals and corporates do not prioritize cardboard waste recycling.
Eastern red bats do well in managed forests

The loss of forests is not good news for bats. Clearance and harvesting of trees threaten the habitat of many bat species that make their homes in forests. Although policy makers understand the importance to biodiversity of in-tact forest habitats, it is unlikely that timber harvesting will ever stop. Humans need wood and so most forest areas will undoubtedly end up being managed for various human needs, including tree growth and removal, hunting and recreation.
