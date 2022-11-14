Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
Cobbs Creek Golf Course Restoration Plan Back on Track
Some of the trees cut down on the property of Cobbs Creek Golf CourseImage via Kimberly Paynter, WHYY. Renovating the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which rests in Upper Darby and West Philadelphia, appears to be back on track, writes Sophia Schmidt for WHYY.
phila.gov
Wipe out your water bill debt through TAP
Behind on your water bills? Our Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can help. Thanks to TAP, over 13,800 low-income Philadelphia households can now afford their monthly water bills. You can benefit too. The program protects customers with past-due balances from water shutoffs. Once enrolled, you can get predictable monthly water bills...
Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town
NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
After Two Decades of Serving Latino Community in Bristol, Family-Operated Supermarket Finds New Owners
The local supermarket chain has changed hands in a lucrative business acquisition. A popular supermarket in the Bucks County area has recently changed hands, but the new owners don’t want to change very much about it. Damon C. Williams wrote about the business for the Bucks County Courier Times.
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown Holiday Market early-bird vendors list
The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature local artisans, free coffee and apple cider, and live music in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Local restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. Here’s the vendor lineup as of now:. Wandering...
Owowcow Creamery poised for retail expansion to continue mission of fighting food insecurity
Owowcow Creamery, a well-known premium ice cream brand from Bucks County, is launching a new retail program as the holiday season gets underway with the dual goals of partnering with like-minded, mission-driven companies that support regional growers and assisting in the fight against food insecurity.
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown joins Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones Sanchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart as a candidate for mayor of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
'Give me the money': Suspect snatches register from Philadelphia McDonald's drive-thru window
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a suspect after a McDonald's in North Philadelphia was robbed through its drive-thru window earlier this month. Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect lunged through the window and yanked the entire cash register from the McDonald's on Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
95revive.com
I-95 South Reconstruction Completed, New Traffic Pattern Planned for Final Stage of BS1 Contract at Bridge Street
November 16, 2022 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound Interstate 95 reconstruction between Levick Street and Carver Street (Section BS1) will finish as work shifts to the median for the final stage of reconstruction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia.
Limerick Township residents vote against earned income tax increase to preserve open space amid influx of development
Limerick Township residents opposed increasing earned income tax to preserve open space, according to Montgomery County’s unofficial election results. The township would have used the money to acquire more open space and historic land and to create more recreational areas, park land, and trails. Only about 200 more voters...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location
Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
