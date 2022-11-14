ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
phila.gov

Wipe out your water bill debt through TAP

Behind on your water bills? Our Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can help. Thanks to TAP, over 13,800 low-income Philadelphia households can now afford their monthly water bills. You can benefit too. The program protects customers with past-due balances from water shutoffs. Once enrolled, you can get predictable monthly water bills...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town

NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
NORRISTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown Holiday Market early-bird vendors list

The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature local artisans, free coffee and apple cider, and live music in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Local restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. Here’s the vendor lineup as of now:. Wandering...
JENKINTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
95revive.com

I-95 South Reconstruction Completed, New Traffic Pattern Planned for Final Stage of BS1 Contract at Bridge Street

November 16, 2022 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound Interstate 95 reconstruction between Levick Street and Carver Street (Section BS1) will finish as work shifts to the median for the final stage of reconstruction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location

Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
HAVERTOWN, PA

