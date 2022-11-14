Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pocatello Street Department bracing for winter after November snow
Winter has already left its calling card in November in the Gate City, with the Street Department hitting right back. The post Pocatello Street Department bracing for winter after November snow appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Freezing Fog Advisory through 12noon
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY FROM AMERICAN FALLS to ARCO AND NORTH AND EAST TO SUGAR CITY EMCOMPASSING I-15 BUSIEST TRAVEL LANES THROUGH NOON. Highs today once we get out of the teens and some zero or below wind chills will only be in the teens by 10am and mid to upper 20's max today. Still stagnant air with high pressure through Wednesday before a jammin' cold front plants some snow chances in the mountains (20%) and cold air invades and makes lows unbearable for the valley. Thursday and Friday morning will be below 0° for the valley (non-wind chill induced...) Jeff Roper.
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Idaho8.com
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
The Twin Falls Festival Of Light Parade Is A Magical Family Experience
No, it is not too early to start talking about Christmas events around the area. In Downtown Twin Falls, one of the most magical events is taking place once again. The Festival of Lights Parade is a Christmas event no one should miss. Festival of Lights Parade 2022. The Festival...
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The post Wall of Warmth locations ready to go appeared first on Local News 8.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot mayor: ‘Boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody’
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot’s mayor has issued a statement about the city’s boil advisory. On Friday, officials warned residents living in the area not to drink the water without boiling it first. On Monday, Marc Carroll wrote in a public memo posted to Facebook that this was the...
Californians and Idahoans All Share These Five Traits
As of late, many Californians have relocated to Idaho in search of something new. Perhaps it's less hustle and bustle, more beautiful scenery, or maybe they were simply searching out better street hot dogs. Either way. Idaho has become a hot spot for folks from the west coast, and not...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Meet this Famous Celebrity in Twin Falls
Living in a town the size of Twin Falls, it is rare that celebrities and famous people come through and do appearances. When the chance is there, it is tough to pass up on it. We all have heard stories that inspire us and dream of one-day meeting those people to ask questions or perhaps to let them know their story inspired us. Rarely do you get to meet these people, but sometimes things work out and your paths cross. This weekend a person that has inspired many and whose story was turned into a popular movie will be here in Twin Falls and you don't want to miss the chance to meet him.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho
On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
