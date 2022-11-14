ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Idaho8.com

Freezing Fog Advisory through 12noon

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY FROM AMERICAN FALLS to ARCO AND NORTH AND EAST TO SUGAR CITY EMCOMPASSING I-15 BUSIEST TRAVEL LANES THROUGH NOON. Highs today once we get out of the teens and some zero or below wind chills will only be in the teens by 10am and mid to upper 20's max today. Still stagnant air with high pressure through Wednesday before a jammin' cold front plants some snow chances in the mountains (20%) and cold air invades and makes lows unbearable for the valley. Thursday and Friday morning will be below 0° for the valley (non-wind chill induced...) Jeff Roper.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow

MISSOULA, MT
KOOL 96.5

The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold

The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
JEROME, ID
Idaho8.com

Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Meet this Famous Celebrity in Twin Falls

Living in a town the size of Twin Falls, it is rare that celebrities and famous people come through and do appearances. When the chance is there, it is tough to pass up on it. We all have heard stories that inspire us and dream of one-day meeting those people to ask questions or perhaps to let them know their story inspired us. Rarely do you get to meet these people, but sometimes things work out and your paths cross. This weekend a person that has inspired many and whose story was turned into a popular movie will be here in Twin Falls and you don't want to miss the chance to meet him.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho

On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
DRIGGS, ID

