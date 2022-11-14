Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Ready For Ohio State Fall Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Ohio State Fall Invitational at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion this Thursday, Nov. 17-Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet Info. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. each morning, with finals beginning each day at 5:30 p.m. Each...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Scores 20 as Buckeyes Down EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh and a stout defensive effort, the Ohio State men’s basketball team pushed their early-season record to 3-0 with a 65-43 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening. The game opened with a solid defensive effort from both sides. The Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8/10 Ohio State Makes In-State Trip to Athens Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) makes an in-state trip to Athens to face Ohio (0-2) on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+. 8/10 Ohio State travels to Athens to face Ohio on Thursday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Named Academic All-District
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have earned CSC Academic All-District Honors. Maddy Lowe, Emaly Vatne, Kine Flotre and Kailyn Dudukovich have all earned the award for the first time. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a starter...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Takes on Wake Forest in NCAA Opener Thursday
Ohio State at Wake Forest — 2022 NCAA Tournament. Winston-Salem, North Carolina — Spry Stadium (3,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a Thursday match against host Wake Forest in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. First touch is set for 6 p.m. with ESPN+ streaming the match live.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association announced on Tuesday that junior opposite Emily Londot was named GameChanger/AVCA Division I Player of the Week. Londot was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Londot led the Buckeyes to four-set wins at No. 15 Purdue...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Leading the Nation
300-300 Prior to Ryan Day, Ohio State had three games this century with at least 300 yards rushing and passing, and just five such games in recorded history. After Saturday’s 340-322 rushing-passing “Day-lie” double vs. Indiana, Day’s teams have accomplished the feat four times. 71. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Buckeyes Face Final Road Test at Maryland Saturday
Ohio State travels to College Park, Md., for the fourth time in this eight-game series to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by ABC. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Posts 92 Percent Graduation Success Rate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s student-athletes and athletics programs continue to excel in the classroom, as shown in Graduation Success Rate data released Tuesday by the NCAA. The Buckeyes’ single-year score of 92 is the second-highest in school history, behind only the 93 recorded last year. The scores...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its first weekly awards of the season on Monday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the honor roll for the first time in her career following impressive performances in wins against No. 5/4 Tennessee and at Boston College last week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Three Buckeyes claimed weekly awards with junior opposite Emily Londot being named Player of the Week, senior libero Kylie Murr being named Defensive Player of the Week and senior setter Mac Podraza being named Setter of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Stroud earned the honor after leading the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns to four different receivers. Three of those scores came in the second half, with his final one going to WR Kameryn Babb, a team captain who has overcome five knee injuries throughout his career.
