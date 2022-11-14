Read full article on original website
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive: Can Marlon Cure Kelly Rowland Of Claustrophobia By Sending Her Six Feet Under In A Casket?
Marlon Wayans tries to "help" Kelly Rowland get over her claustrophobia by sending her down a virtual abandoned mine...in a coffin!
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake calling him a ‘groupie’ in new song
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song. Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”. On it, Drake raps:...
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
Welp: Drake & 21 Savage Ordered By Federal Judge To Stop Promoting Fake Vogue Cover
A federal judge has issued a restraining order for Drake and 21 Savage to cease the promotion and use of their fake Vogue cover. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss is causing chaos at every turn. From the lyrics slandering your favorite public figures to the album’s faux rollout, it’s got people stressed. Some people like Howard Stern found out they were used in the faux rollout and enjoyed it.
Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey
"She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said of Carey.
soultracks.com
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
HipHopDX.com
Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G
Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave...
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Shares Adorable Video Of His 2-Year-Old Son Laying Down ‘KD3’ Vocals With Nas
Hit-Boy has given fans some insight into the making of King’s Disease III, which involved some assistance from his son. On Friday (November 11), the award-winning producer celebrated the release of his fourth collaboration with Nas, by sharing photos and a video of his 2-year-old, Chauncey Hollis III. The...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Goes Out on a Killer High Note
Partway through the third and final season of Dead to Me, Christina Applegate’s spiky anti-heroine, Jen Harding, shares a piece of evergreen advice: “Sometimes, you just have to accept the fact that this is your life,” she says, “and you need to fucking deal—no matter how much you wish things were very, very, very different.” The sentiment isn’t novel, but the conviction in Applegate’s delivery is palpable. Much like the show that contains it, the line is sincere and deeply felt, even if Jen’s circumstances are anything but “relatable.”(Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Dead to Me Season 3.)Here are just...
Quentin Tarantino reveals what he believes to be his best movie
Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office. At the 2020 Oscars, the film...
How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?
Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring. The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women. Now, Cannon has...
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
November 15 In Hip-Hop History: Drake Releases Sophomore Album 'Take Care'
Over a decade ago, Drake served up some of the biggest hits of his career on his second studio album. On November 15, 2011, Drizzy dropped off Take Care. His sophomore LP features early collaborations with Rihanna, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Andre 3000. Lil Wayne appears several times on songs like "The Real Her," "HYFR" and "The Motto." In addition to hits like "Headlines" and "Under Ground Kings, the follow-up to Thank Me Later allowed the Canadian rapper to explore different sounds while still providing somber bangers like "Over My Dead Body" and "Marvin's Room."
