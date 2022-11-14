ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflower Showdown: K-State hosts Kansas on prime time on FOX

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
MANHATTAN, Kan. — For the first time in 12 years, the Sunflower Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats will air on primetime.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks will meet at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 7 p.m. on FOX on November 26.

Kansas started off the season 5-0 before starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was hurt in a game against TCU that started a 3-game losing streak. The Jayhawks became bowl-eligible after a win over Oklahoma State at home.

Kansas State is looking to secure their berth in the Big 12 Championship against the undefeated TCU. The Wildcats control their destiny and depending on results headed into the Sunflower Showdown, could punch their ticket to Arlington, Texas, with a win over their in-state rivals.

KSU currently holds a 13-game winning streak over KU in the football edition of the Sunflower Showdown, with the most recent victory in Lawrence last season 35-10. Kansas is leading in the all-time series: 64-50-5 (KSU) or 65-49-5 (KU), depending on which school you ask.

