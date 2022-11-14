ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Last week to explore local military history exhibit

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jOup_0jALo7ML00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Panama City City Hall lobby has temporarily been transformed into a military history exhibit.

There is plenty of interesting artifacts to look at and read up on, including old silk maps and a bomber jacket used in World War II.

Each display is accompanied by a panel explaining its historical significance.

Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers

Historian Peter Coffman said the displays aren’t just about the military bases, but the communities around them.

“There’s a connection there that you make with a time, for a person you can’t touch today,” Coffman said. “And in some ways, you don’t know as well as you wish but you’re able to make that connection. It warms their heart and therefore it warms mine.”

The exhibit is open for the rest of the week from 8:00 a.m.- 5 p.m. until Friday, November 18th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approves new projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Wednesday’s meeting at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the board members approved a few expansion projects. Construction is set to begin on expanding the airport’s overflowing parking lot and an expansion on the existing north terminal and bag room. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director Parker McClellan […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Haney receives grant for resources to improve electrical program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College has received a gift that will help the students in the electrician’s program. Haney is one of eight schools in the nation selected for the grant. The students are the ones who helped earn the honor. The NCCER Core Toolbox Grant was showcased at Haney on Wednesday. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

A massive bazaar bringing holiday shopping to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ahead of holiday shopping this weekend at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar. More than 100 booths will be filled with products ready for purchase at the Beach Hotel and Convention Center in Panama City Beach. Clothes, toys, and custom knives are just a few of the wide variety […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Governor DeSantis launches intiative to support military families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Walton Beach Tuesday to hold a press conference on initiatives to help military families in Florida. He spoke on the programs in Okaloosa County that support veterans and educators. He says schools in the county are “purple star schools of...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Public Eye Soar Festival officials excited for additions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest outdoor art exhibit in the southeast begins Friday night in Panama City. A local non-profit organization, Public Eye Soar, has more than 40 projectors to display local and international artwork across the Gulf Coast State College campus. Festival officials said thousands of people attend this free event every […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Panama City department head faces more charges

Ed. Note: We have corrected the amount of money that Michael Johnson allegedly stole from the city. On Wednesday, city officials placed the figure at $555,000. However, they added that the number could change as the investigation continues. We regret the error. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City head of the Community Redevelopment […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Vietnam War vet leads 28th Callaway Veterans Day parade

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway residents turned out to honor the men and women who served this country. The longstanding Callaway Veterans Day Parade marched down Cherry Street for the 28th time this year. This year’s parade had 64 entries, coming out to over 80 vehicles. Leading the parade this year was Jim Stumpf, a […]
CALLAWAY, FL
allaccess.com

WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots

JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local charities organized a recycling event for the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- In the spirit of America Recycling day coming up, ‘Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful’ and ‘Save the Closet’ teamed up to help people recycle their items. The non-profit organizations arranged a Shred-It event and clothing drive in an effort to help the community reduce, reuse, and recycle. Documents that were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
defuniakherald.com

Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board

After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Merritt Brown students learn about raising chickens

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Merritt Brown Middle School students are getting to learn more about where eggs come from. Middle school students enrolled in the horticulture classes are learning about chickens. They’re incubating eggs, building chicken coops, and caring for the chickens. Students are also learning how to prevent diseases, and protect the chickens […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Flags placed on graves of veterans at Panama City cemetery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Knights of Columbus gathered at the Catholic Cemetery in Panama City Friday morning to pay tribute to those who have served our country. “We take U.S. American flags and we place them on the graves of all the veterans who are buried here,” Knights of Columbus event coordinator […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Industry experts show off AI, other tech at Tyndall Expo

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Industry experts had a chance to present technology that could be incorporated into the Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild. The expo gave everyone the opportunity to present their products and show how they perform. “By bringing all of these vendors and other DOD technology experts in, we’re able […]
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WMBB

100 jobs may no longer come to Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two companies planning to build plants in Bay County may no longer be coming here. Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons both planned to hire 50 workers.  Bay County Commissioners repealed tax exemption ordinances during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting for Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home. “Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy