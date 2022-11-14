Read full article on original website
Garrett Milton
2d ago
Cindy Chavez is wild but Matt also has some interesting past too, Matt seems the least likely to ruin San Jose to me
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Cindy Chavez Concedes to Matt Mahan in Race for San Jose Mayor
Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded Wednesday to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the race to be San Jose's next mayor. Mahan and Chavez both were looking to succeed outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo as leader of the Bay Area's largest city. The two candidates raised a combined $8.5 million over the course of the campaign, the most expensive in the city's history.
Paradise Post
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Sideshow Law Helped San Jose Police Make Huge Bust
The UC academic worker strike is moving into its second day. Unions representing some 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers, and others are demanding a rise in base pay from an average of $24,000 per year to $54,000 per year. [KTVU]. What fresh hell awaits you this fine Tuesday? Oh, just Trump...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
NBC Bay Area
Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call
Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes
After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
sanjoseinside.com
MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE
Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
SFist
Mayor Breed Launches Guaranteed-Income Program for Low-Income Trans People
On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed officially launched a first-of-its-kind program offering guaranteed monthly income to low-income trans residents of the city. Called the GIFT or Guaranteed Income for Trans People program, it will offer guaranteed-income payments of $1,200 per month for up to 18 months. The program recognizes that trans people experience poverty and homelessness at significantly higher rates than other demographic groups.
police1.com
Calif. PD uses new tactics to stop street sideshows, takeovers
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police officers in California are using new tools to curb street sideshows and takeovers that have been plaguing law enforcement throughout the country this year. Those tactics appeared to pay off during a sideshow in San Jose last week, resulting in over 700 citations being...
A design standards vote turns into a last grasp for local housing control in Santa Cruz
In California's housing climate, cities and counties are given little discretionary power over housing development. A vote in front of the Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday represents an increasingly rare opportunity to exercise some local control.
SFist
Ann Hsu Falls Behind In SF School Board Race, Might Not Win Seat
Mayor London Breed’s clean sweep of appointees getting elected last week is now in serious jeopardy, as school board appointee Ann Hsu fell 1,700 votes behind progressive Alida Fisher in the latest vote-count batch. The votes are still being counted from last week’s November 8 election, and per the...
Joby Aviation purchases huge former Plantronics headquarters building in Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi vehicle company has entered an agreement to purchase the headquarters building of telecommunications company Poly, previously known as Plantronics.
San Jose school measures sweeping to victory
Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
Comments / 3