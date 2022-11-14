ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Garrett Milton
2d ago

Cindy Chavez is wild but Matt also has some interesting past too, Matt seems the least likely to ruin San Jose to me

NBC Bay Area

Cindy Chavez Concedes to Matt Mahan in Race for San Jose Mayor

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded Wednesday to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the race to be San Jose's next mayor. Mahan and Chavez both were looking to succeed outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo as leader of the Bay Area's largest city. The two candidates raised a combined $8.5 million over the course of the campaign, the most expensive in the city's history.
SAN JOSE, CA
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal

The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call

Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Mayor Breed Launches Guaranteed-Income Program for Low-Income Trans People

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed officially launched a first-of-its-kind program offering guaranteed monthly income to low-income trans residents of the city. Called the GIFT or Guaranteed Income for Trans People program, it will offer guaranteed-income payments of $1,200 per month for up to 18 months. The program recognizes that trans people experience poverty and homelessness at significantly higher rates than other demographic groups.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
police1.com

Calif. PD uses new tactics to stop street sideshows, takeovers

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police officers in California are using new tools to curb street sideshows and takeovers that have been plaguing law enforcement throughout the country this year. Those tactics appeared to pay off during a sideshow in San Jose last week, resulting in over 700 citations being...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Ann Hsu Falls Behind In SF School Board Race, Might Not Win Seat

Mayor London Breed’s clean sweep of appointees getting elected last week is now in serious jeopardy, as school board appointee Ann Hsu fell 1,700 votes behind progressive Alida Fisher in the latest vote-count batch. The votes are still being counted from last week’s November 8 election, and per the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school measures sweeping to victory

Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

