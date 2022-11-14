Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Alabama Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6-13)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-Nov. 13 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 21. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

Jywon Boyd, Charles Henderson

Caught eight passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Tallahassee.

Ri Fletcher, Hartselle

Rushed 30 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns and added four catches for 32 yards in a 36-26 win over Center Point.

Drake Franklin, Arab

Rushed 37 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Moody.

Brayden Jenkins, Theodore

Rushed 32 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-18 win over Hueytown.

Ean Nation, Auburn

Caught six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Dothan.

Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores

Rushed 11 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 94 yards and another score in a 26-21 win over Central-Clay County.

Josiah Ward, Thompson

Recorded four tackles, including two for a loss with one sack, and intercepted one pass in a 21-12 win over Vestavia Hills.

Jordan Woolen, Hoover

Caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 28-11 win over Hewitt-Trussville.