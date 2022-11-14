Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Alabama Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6-13)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-Nov. 13 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 21. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.
Jywon Boyd, Charles Henderson
Caught eight passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Tallahassee.
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle
Rushed 30 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns and added four catches for 32 yards in a 36-26 win over Center Point.
Drake Franklin, Arab
Rushed 37 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Moody.
Brayden Jenkins, Theodore
Rushed 32 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-18 win over Hueytown.
Ean Nation, Auburn
Caught six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Dothan.
Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores
Rushed 11 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 94 yards and another score in a 26-21 win over Central-Clay County.
Josiah Ward, Thompson
Recorded four tackles, including two for a loss with one sack, and intercepted one pass in a 21-12 win over Vestavia Hills.
Jordan Woolen, Hoover
Caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 28-11 win over Hewitt-Trussville.
